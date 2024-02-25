Woman charged and due to appear in court following ‘distressing’ Aberdeen shop robbery

A woman has been charged and is set to appear in court following a ‘distressing’ shop robbery in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in a shop premises on Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen at around 10pm on December 21 of last year.

The 33-year-old is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

She was arrested after police released CCTV footage relating to the robbery on Thursday.

Detective Constable Scott Leslie said: “Incidents of this nature can be particularly distressing to the local community and I want to thank the public for their support during our enquiries.”