Abandoned XL Bully-type dog found tied up in park finds ‘forever home’ in Aberdeen

Bruno will be "spoilt rotten" at his new home.

By Chris Cromar
Dog Bruno sitting in boot of vehicle.
Bruno travelled from England to Scotland before the ban came into place on Friday. Image: Sophie Tait/Facebook.

An XL Bully-type dog who was found tied up after being abandoned in an English park has found his ‘forever home’ in Aberdeen.

Bruno was found in Backhouse Park in Sunderland, where he was rescued and put into emergency foster care for “a couple of nights”, as a permanent home for him was searched for.

North-east group One Love Dog Rescue Aberdeen, whose volunteers include Suzy Becci (who rescued and rehomed three XL bullies), then helped rehome him before Scotland’s ‘ban’ started on February 23.

Sophie Tait, Bruno and Lauren Nicole Brown.
Sophie Tait and Lauren Nicole Brown took Bruno to Scotland. Image: Sophie Tait/Facebook.

The canine, who may or may not be an XL bully, was driven three hours to a location in Scotland by Sophie Tait from Sunderland and Lauren Nicole Brown, who also lives south of the border.

Posting on Facebook, Miss Tait said: “As much as we are under the impression he is not a certain breed, we had to make sure he had the safest chance regardless.”

Bruno was dropped off at a charity and from there he was taken to his new home in the city.

Bruno and Sophie Tait.
Bruno has made it to Aberdeen. Image: Sophie Tait/Facebook.

He will be living with “a lovely woman and her husband” in a child and dog-free home, which is located only a  “five-minute walk” from the beach.

Miss Tait said this arrangement means he will be “spoilt rotten for the rest of his life”.

She added: “Scotland seemed like the best option for him where he can be sorted before the new laws fully came into place.

‘He will be loved unconditionally’

“We are over the moon for him and now he is on to happier days, where he will be loved unconditionally.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped us get this far with him.”

Having a pop at the XL bully ban in England and Wales, which came into force on December 31, she continued: “I wish this boy the best life ever and I’m so so happy we managed to keep you away from Rishi (Sunak) and his horrible team that are against you.

“Best of luck you amazing doggo.”

Bruno standing up at doorway.
The canine has found his “forever home” in the Granite City. Image: Sophie Tait/Facebook.

The new legislation in Scotland means that it is now an offence to:

  • Sell an XL bully dog
  • Give away one
  • Breed or breed from one
  • Abandon an XL bully or let it stray
  • Have one in public without a lead and muzzle

The new rules were announced by the Scottish Government on January 18 due to an “influx” of XL bullies being moved to Scotland from south of the border after controls were introduced there.

Last week, it was announced that the Scottish SPCA’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aberdeenshire had “run out of time” to rehome XL bullies Duchess and Lex.

