Animal charity has ‘run out of time’ to rehome XL bully dogs

The Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) has “run out of time” to rehome XL bully dogs in its care.

The animal charity made a heartfelt appeal earlier this month to find Duchess and Lex new owners ahead of a ban coming into force today making it illegal to rehome the breed.

The pair have been looked after by the SSPCA’s ‘Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre’ at Drumoak in Aberdeenshire.

A source told The P&J that a potential new home had been found for Lex but that “time ran out” to secure the move.

The SSPCA was asked by The P&J if the pair had been able to find new homes in time, and were told that “it is not appropriate to discuss the cases of individual dogs”.

A spokesperson said that they had “sadly been unable to find suitable homes for two XL bully dogs” in its care and were “unable to comment further at the moment”.

Fate of north east XL bully dogs unclear

The charity had earlier said that they would need to consider “putting the dogs to sleep” if suitable homes were not found.

A spokesperson for the SSPCA said: “From Friday it will be illegal for the Scottish SPCA to rehome any XL bullies in our care.

“Due to the current judicial review, we will continue to care for the XL bully type dogs that are currently in our care until we have more information on a timeline.

“We will continue to monitor the dogs’ welfare in the same way as we would for any kennelled dog.

“Our teams worked incredibly hard to find homes before the 23 February deadline for XL bully dogs in our care that were ready for rehoming.

“All the rehomed dogs had undergone veterinary and behavioural assessments and we also considered the unique circumstances of the adopter and their ability to provide for the animal’s welfare needs.

“So we ensure we match pets to the best possible home.”

Laws should have been “relaxed” to ensure XL bully dogs found homes

One Aberdeenshire woman, who successfully rehomed three XL bully dogs before today’s ban came into effect, said the rules should have been “relaxed” to give animals a chance.

The P&J first met Suzy Becci when she took four-year-old Cookie into her home in Ellon after she was left for dead outside a Surrey vet on Christmas Eve.

“All the dogs I had are sorted with new homes. It’s an absolute relief,” she said.

The animal lover said looking after Cookie “totally changed” her opinion on the controversial dog breed, saying “I’ve never met dogs like them”.

Mrs Becci said it can be “bureaucratic” process trying to adopts dogs and that “the rules needed to be relaxed” to give the animals a chance.

“I did this myself through my rescue because it was better than the dogs losing their lives,” she said.

New XL bully legislation is ‘abhorrent’

Describing the new legislation as “absolutely abhorrent”, the Ellon woman said the government needs to put “proper criteria” in place.

“The government needs to offer more clarity on what defines the exemption, because it’s so confusing for everybody,” she said.

“A staffy can now be classed as an XL if it has got the bull face and measures over the height criteria, which is insane.”

She added: “It’s down to the people, not the breed. The breeders will still keep on breeding, they’ll just go underground now.

“The whole breed is being persecuted and the owners as well.”

XL bully dog ban in place from today

From today it is an offence to:

sell an XL bully dog

give away one

breed or breed from one

abandon an XL bully or let it stray

have one in public without a lead and muzzle

The new rules were announced by the Scottish Government on January 18 due to an “influx” of XL bullies being moved to Scotland from south of the border after controls were introduced there.

With it now being illegal to rehome, sell, buy or even transfer the ownership of the dog breed to anyone, it means rehoming charities and organisations, such as the SSPCA, are prohibited from doing this.

If people break these rules, they may face up to six months in jail and/or be fined up to £5,000.

Since February, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate in England and Wales, however, this does not apply in Scotland until July 31.