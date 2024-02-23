Animal charity has ‘run out of time’ to rehome XL bully dogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Animal charity has ‘run out of time’ to rehome XL bully dogs

The Scottish SPCA made a plea to help find Drumoak-based Duchess and Lex new homes before a ban came in today making rehoming illegal.

By Chris Cromar
XL bully dogs Duchess and Lex.
The future of Duchess and Lex - who were being rehomed by the SSPCA in Aberdeenshire - is unclear. Image: SSPCA.

The Scottish SPCA (SSPCA) has “run out of time” to rehome XL bully dogs in its care.

The animal charity made a heartfelt appeal earlier this month to find Duchess and Lex  new owners ahead of a ban coming into force today making it illegal to rehome the breed.

The pair have been looked after by the SSPCA’s ‘Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre’ at Drumoak in Aberdeenshire.

A source told The P&J that a potential new home had been found for Lex but that “time ran out” to secure the move.

The SSPCA was asked by The P&J if the pair had been able to find new homes in time, and were told that “it is not appropriate to discuss the cases of individual dogs”.

A spokesperson said that they had “sadly been unable to find suitable homes for two XL bully dogs” in its care and were “unable to comment further at the moment”.

SSPCA Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Drumoak.
Duchess and Lex have been looked after at the SSPCA’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Fate of north east XL bully dogs unclear

The charity had earlier said that they would need to consider “putting the dogs to sleep” if suitable homes were not found.

A spokesperson for the SSPCA said: “From Friday it will be illegal for the Scottish SPCA to rehome any XL bullies in our care.

“Due to the current judicial review, we will continue to care for the XL bully type dogs that are currently in our care until we have more information on a timeline.

“We will continue to monitor the dogs’ welfare in the same way as we would for any kennelled dog.

“Our teams worked incredibly hard to find homes before the 23 February deadline for XL bully dogs in our care that were ready for rehoming.

“All the rehomed dogs had undergone veterinary and behavioural assessments and we also considered the unique circumstances of the adopter and their ability to provide for the animal’s welfare needs.

“So we ensure we match pets to the best possible home.”

Laws should have been “relaxed” to ensure XL bully dogs found homes

Suzy Becci standing.
Suzy Becci took in three XL bully dogs to rehome. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

One Aberdeenshire woman, who successfully rehomed three XL bully dogs before today’s ban came into effect, said the rules should have been “relaxed” to give animals a chance.

The P&J first met Suzy Becci when she took four-year-old Cookie into her home in Ellon after she was left for dead outside a Surrey vet on Christmas Eve.

“All the dogs I had are sorted with new homes. It’s an absolute relief,” she said.

The animal lover said looking after Cookie “totally changed” her opinion on the controversial dog breed, saying “I’ve never met dogs like them”.

Mrs Becci said it can be “bureaucratic” process trying to adopts dogs and that “the rules needed to be relaxed” to give the animals a chance.

“I did this myself through my rescue because it was better than the dogs losing their lives,” she said.

New XL bully legislation is ‘abhorrent’

Describing the new legislation as “absolutely abhorrent”, the Ellon woman said the government needs to put “proper criteria” in place.

“The government needs to offer more clarity on what defines the exemption, because it’s so confusing for everybody,” she said.

“A staffy can now be classed as an XL if it has got the bull face and measures over the height criteria, which is insane.”

Suzy Becci with Cookie
Suzy Becci – with XL bully Cookie who she rehomed – said it was an “absolutely relief” to have found homes for them before the deadline. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

She added: “It’s down to the people, not the breed. The breeders will still keep on breeding, they’ll just go underground now.

“The whole breed is being persecuted and the owners as well.”

XL bully sitting with woman and child.
The new XL bully rules in Scotland came into force today. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

XL bully dog ban in place from today

From today it is an offence to:

  • sell an XL bully dog
  • give away one
  • breed or breed from one
  • abandon an XL bully or let it stray
  • have one in public without a lead and muzzle

The new rules were announced by the Scottish Government on January 18 due to an “influx” of XL bullies being moved to Scotland from south of the border after controls were introduced there.

With it now being illegal to rehome, sell, buy or even transfer the ownership of the dog breed to anyone, it means rehoming charities and organisations, such as the SSPCA, are prohibited from doing this.

If people break these rules, they may face up to six months in jail and/or be fined up to £5,000.

Since February, it has been a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate in England and Wales, however, this does not apply in Scotland until July 31.

