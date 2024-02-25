Man arrested over A96 Kintore crash as woman remains in ‘critical but stable condition’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man arrested over A96 Kintore crash as woman remains in ‘critical but stable condition’

The crash happened through the night on Wednesday.

By Chris Cromar
Police car at A96 crash.
Police were in attendance at the A96 crash for over 12 hours. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A man has been arrested in connection with a crash on the A96 near Kintore that left a woman in a “critical but stable condition”.

The one-car crash on the A96 in Aberdeenshire happened at around 12.50am on Wednesday, February 21.

A 34-year-old passenger was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after “sustaining serious injuries” in the collision.

Police officer at A96 crash.
Police at the crash on the A96. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

At the time, police confirmed the 61-year-old driver, who was not present at the scene of the collision, was later traced and assessed by paramedics.

A section of the Aberdeen to Inverurie dual carriageway was closed for 12 hours after the crash at the Broomhill roundabout.

"Police Slow" sign at A96 crash.
The incident happened at the A96 Broomhill roundabout. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 12.50am on Wednesday, February 21, to a report of a one car crash on the A96 at the Broomhill roundabout, Kintore.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old woman, the front seat passenger, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains described as in a critical but stable condition.

Man ‘released pending further inquiries’

“A 61-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the crash and has been released pending further inquiries.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

