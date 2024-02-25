Man arrested over A96 Kintore crash as woman remains in ‘critical but stable condition’

A man has been arrested in connection with a crash on the A96 near Kintore that left a woman in a “critical but stable condition”.

The one-car crash on the A96 in Aberdeenshire happened at around 12.50am on Wednesday, February 21.

A 34-year-old passenger was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after “sustaining serious injuries” in the collision.

At the time, police confirmed the 61-year-old driver, who was not present at the scene of the collision, was later traced and assessed by paramedics.

A section of the Aberdeen to Inverurie dual carriageway was closed for 12 hours after the crash at the Broomhill roundabout.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 12.50am on Wednesday, February 21, to a report of a one car crash on the A96 at the Broomhill roundabout, Kintore.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old woman, the front seat passenger, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she remains described as in a critical but stable condition.

Man ‘released pending further inquiries’

“A 61-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the crash and has been released pending further inquiries.

“Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”