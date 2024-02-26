‘This is outrageous’: 2,000 worried parents call for Aberdeenshire Council to reverse lollipop cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This is outrageous’: 2,000 worried parents call for Aberdeenshire Council to reverse lollipop cuts

Residents from across the region have backed a petition pleading for decision-makers to rethink the move.

By Ben Hendry
Parents are putting on a display of people power as they plead for Aberdeenshire Council to keep the region’s school crossing patrollers.

The authority’s Tory, Liberal Democrat and Independent leaders last week voted to scrap all positions across the county at the end of the school year.

It came as the council slashed millions in spending over the next year, arguing that difficult decisions had to be made to keep essential services going.

And many in the administration have pointed out that there is no law requiring crossing patrollers to be based outside schools.

Members stress that it’s a parent or guardian’s job to get kids there safely.

Aberdeenshire lollipop petition: ‘Children’s safety is paramount’

But Fraserburgh woman Angeline Simpson has started a fightback against the cut – and she’s been backed by 2,000 others.

Her petition states: “Children’s safety is paramount and this is an absolutely essential service that should not be cut.

“There is more traffic on the roads now than ever before, they are putting children at risk with this decision.”

She is hopeful that, should enough people back the petition, then the cut could be overturned.

Why are people supporting the petition?

Backing the call, Craig Bannerman said the school in Portlethen is “on a blind bend” so the crossing patroller “has an important role”.

Paisleigh Thomson agreed, saying she has two children at Portlethen Primary School with a third due to start this summer.

She said: “Even I, being an adult, find it hard at school drop-off/pick-up times to cross the road safely.

“This road is absolutely mental with cars… I can only imagine how bad it’s going to be when she isn’t there.”

Becky Grant worried that more parents would now drive their children to school, “causing congestion and going against net zero plans”.

Moira Gilmore said: “All schools in Stonehaven are on very busy roads, and even older children will have difficulties judging traffic speed if going to school alone.”

And Amada Hay wrote: “The road through Kemnay is very busy with cars regularly speeding past the primary school.

“Without a crossing patroller, it is an accident waiting to happen.”

Linda Skene added: “Children’s safety is above cost cutting”.

On Friday, the Press and Journal spoke with parents who claimed pupils at Ellon Primary School need the protection offered by crossing patrollers. 

The cut came after the budget meeting was thrown into chaos with the revelation that the Scottish Government had pledged Aberdeenshire Council an extra £3m just the night before:

11th hour U-turn on council tax cash leaves Aberdeenshire leaders shocked by surprise £3m

Conversation