‘This is outrageous’: 2,000 worried parents call for Aberdeenshire Council to reverse lollipop cuts

Parents are putting on a display of people power as they plead for Aberdeenshire Council to keep the region’s school crossing patrollers.

The authority’s Tory, Liberal Democrat and Independent leaders last week voted to scrap all positions across the county at the end of the school year.

It came as the council slashed millions in spending over the next year, arguing that difficult decisions had to be made to keep essential services going.

And many in the administration have pointed out that there is no law requiring crossing patrollers to be based outside schools.

Members stress that it’s a parent or guardian’s job to get kids there safely.

Aberdeenshire lollipop petition: ‘Children’s safety is paramount’

But Fraserburgh woman Angeline Simpson has started a fightback against the cut – and she’s been backed by 2,000 others.

Her petition states: “Children’s safety is paramount and this is an absolutely essential service that should not be cut.

“There is more traffic on the roads now than ever before, they are putting children at risk with this decision.”

She is hopeful that, should enough people back the petition, then the cut could be overturned.

Why are people supporting the petition?

Backing the call, Craig Bannerman said the school in Portlethen is “on a blind bend” so the crossing patroller “has an important role”.

Paisleigh Thomson agreed, saying she has two children at Portlethen Primary School with a third due to start this summer.

She said: “Even I, being an adult, find it hard at school drop-off/pick-up times to cross the road safely.

“This road is absolutely mental with cars… I can only imagine how bad it’s going to be when she isn’t there.”

Becky Grant worried that more parents would now drive their children to school, “causing congestion and going against net zero plans”.

Moira Gilmore said: “All schools in Stonehaven are on very busy roads, and even older children will have difficulties judging traffic speed if going to school alone.”

And Amada Hay wrote: “The road through Kemnay is very busy with cars regularly speeding past the primary school.

“Without a crossing patroller, it is an accident waiting to happen.”

Linda Skene added: “Children’s safety is above cost cutting”.

On Friday, the Press and Journal spoke with parents who claimed pupils at Ellon Primary School need the protection offered by crossing patrollers.

The cut came after the budget meeting was thrown into chaos with the revelation that the Scottish Government had pledged Aberdeenshire Council an extra £3m just the night before: