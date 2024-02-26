Sophie Goodwin: SWPL split increases stakes at both ends of the table – while Aberdeen Women can be best of rest

The SWPL split is imminent, with only one round of fixtures left to be played, and it is sure to add an extra competitive edge to the top-flight.

This is the second season the league has split into a top and bottom six and you only have to look at last term to see what the breakaway added to the fight for the title, Champions League spots and relegation.

With those in the hunt for glory and those battling for survival having to play their rivals for the same spots twice more, the stakes get higher and the pressure certainly makes for more competitive encounters.

The title and two Champions League places went down to the wire with Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic all in contention.

And it was City who became champions after beating Rangers at Ibrox, scoring with almost the last kick of the ball in the 92nd minute.

Meanwhile, relegation was also decided on the final day as Dundee United drew with Hamilton Accies, which consigned the latter to the play-off spot where they had to fight for their place in the league against SWPL 2 side Gartcairn.

This season is shaping up in a similar manner with Rangers currently boasting a four-point advantage over Celtic and Glasgow City, who sit second and third respectively but are level on 53 points.

At the other end of the table, the bottom three – Montrose, Accies and Dundee United – all sit on 10 points and eighth-placed Motherwell, who have six points more, will nervously be looking over their shoulder at the risk of being dragged into the relegation battle.

The women’s game in Scotland is at a pivotal stage where progress is the constant aim.

The split makes the league more competitive which helps improve the wider narrative of the SWPL, makes for better games and casts more eyes on what the domestic game in Scotland offers.

Aberdeen Women should aim to be best of rest after SWPL split

I wrote last season that finishing in the bottom half of the split was a good thing for Aberdeen after they flirted with the relegation battle for most of the campaign. I would say the same for this campaign, but for different reasons.

The bottom six last season was a chance for the Dons to swing the momentum to give themselves a platform for the rest of the season and building into this one.

This time they have a chance to be best of the rest, currently sitting on 25 points and nine clear in seventh place.

Having a full-time manager in Clint Lancaster has seen Aberdeen adopt a style of play, which has its pros and cons, but the progress made has been clear to see and overall results have improved – with the Reds only five points behind last season’s total and there are still 11 games to be played.

The split is a chance for the Dons to consolidate the progress they have made this term and they are well placed to be best of the rest and, realistically, it is as good a position as Aberdeen can aim for.

Breaking into the top six would be a tough ask and it would be an even tougher prospect, having to play the league’s five full-time professional outfits – all of whom Lancaster’s side have taken no points from this season.

In comparison, Lancaster’s side have beaten each of the sides in the bottom six at least once and have done the double over Motherwell, Spartans and Montrose.

Clubs may not be willing to admit it, but finishing in the bottom six is a more favourable position for those who still have a long way to go in their own development.