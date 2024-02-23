‘We need them for protecting the kids’: Ellon parents hit out at decision to axe all school crossing patrollers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We need them for protecting the kids’: Ellon parents hit out at decision to axe all school crossing patrollers

Lollipop men and women 'definitely needed' at roads around primary schools, parents say.

By Chris Cromar
Outside of Ellon Primary School.
Children at Ellon primary will have to walk to school without the help of crossing patrollers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Parents at an Ellon primary school have hit out at Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to scrap all crossing patrollers across the region.

The decision to axe all school crossing patrollers – or lollipop men and women – was voted through at yesterday’s Aberdeenshire Council budget meeting, where the authority had to make £35.45 million worth of cuts.

The move, which will see the equivalent of 14.5 full-time jobs go, is set to save the council £436,000 over the next financial year.

Outside of Ellon Primary School.
The P&J spoke to parents at Ellon Primary School to find out their thoughts on Aberdeenshire Council scrapping school crossing patrollers.

Outside of Ellon Primary School, which is located next to the busy Station Road, there was busy traffic this morning, as parents dropped their kids off for the school day.

Ellon school roll near 300 pupils

The school provides education for around 290 children, with another 50 or so in the nursery.

At yesterday’s budget meeting, some councillors expressed their concerns about how the scrapping of school crossing patrollers would affect the safety of children across the region.

Aberdeenshire budget cuts P&J.
Some have argued that children are most affected by the council’s budget cuts. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.

And it was almost a unanimous disapproval from parents at the school today.

Susan Buchanan, whose daughter goes to the nursery and will start primary one in August, said the decision is “a bit sad”.

She added: “It would have been nice for her to meet them (lollipop man or woman).”

John Penny standing.
Dad of two John Penny was “shocked” to hear about the local authority’s decision to get rid of school crossing patrollers.

Dad of two John Penny, who has two sons at the school, was shocked when he was told about the council’s decision.

Mr Penny said: “It’ll be bad for children’s safety. We’ve got a crossing there (Station Road), but it would put me off letting my sons walk themselves to the school in the future.”

Hannah Futter, whose daughter Cameron goes to the school’s nursery, said: “We need them for protecting the kids, because kids are just going to run across the road and cars aren’t going to stop.”

Cameron and Hannah Futter standing.
Hannah Futter’s daughter Cameron goes to the school’s nursery.

“I hope they reverse their decision, because it’s their (school crossing patrollers) livelihood as well.”

Mum of three Cara Navarro, who daughter will be starting school after the summer holidays, with her other two in years to come, said she is “not happy” at Aberdeenshire Council’s decision.

“It’s not great and I’m absolutely worried about it”.

Ellon mum ‘disappointed’

One mum, whose child is not old enough to walk to school themselves yet, said she was “disappointed” by the news.

Another mum reiterated that school crossing patrollers are “definitely” needed, adding: “If you tried crossing there a minute ago, people drive straight through.

“I’ll definitely be sad to see them go.”

Station Road, Ellon.
The busy Station Road goes past the school. Image: Google Maps.

One woman told The P&J: “I just think in the morning and at 3pm it would be nice, but what can you do?”

However, she thinks the axing may not cause many problems.

“I think most kids come with their mums, so it might not be that detrimental,” she added.

‘Worried parents fearful for their children’s safety’

At yesterday’s budget meeting, Ellon and District councillor Louise McAllister said that her “inbox had been overflowing with messages from worried parents fearful for their children’s safety”.

She added: “We are supposed to be encouraging safe routes to school.

“The opportunity for children to make their own way to school is a stepping stone to independence.”

Woodhill House, Aberdeen.
A majority of Aberdeenshire councillors approved the decision yesterday. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

However, Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee chairman Councillor David Keating argued that road safety inspectors had confirmed that the routes around schools are safe.

The posts will remain in place until the end of the school year in July.

