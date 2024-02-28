Man taken to hospital after being ‘bitten’ by dog in Fraserburgh

A man has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Fraserburgh.

The incident took place at about 7pm on Tuesday in the Westshore area of the town.

It is understood the man was out walking with a friend when he was “bitten” by the dog.

The breed of the dog has not been established.

It is understood the man received treatment at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before the incident was reported to the police.

Officers are at an early stage of their investigation and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a man having been bitten by a dog in Fraserburgh during the evening of Tuesday, February 27.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3904 of February 27.”