Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee title race duel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Brechin City v Banks o’ Dee title race duel

The Breedon Highland League's top-two met at Glebe Park. We've got action and reaction.

By Ryan Cryle

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Tuesday’s clash between the top-two, Brechin City and Banks o’ Dee, are out now.

The sides’ Glebe Park meeting was the latest game between title hopefuls in recent weeks – and, once again, we’ve got the best of the action and reaction.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with 2,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

27 February 2024. Glebe Park,Trinity Road,Brechin,DD9 6BJ. This is the Breedon Highland League Football match between Brechin City and Banks O Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Brechin - Murrray Mackintosh, centre, wins a header against Michael Philipson of Banks o' Dee. CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Top of the table stalemate between Brechin City and Banks o' Dee…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042740. Danny Law. Pictures show new Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick and of Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. May 5th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
EVERY Highland League and EE Aberdeenshire Cup game previewed as Lossiemouth boss Frank McGettrick…
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Strathspey Thistle manager Robert MacCormack to leave at end of the season ahead of…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0047072 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League - Banks O'Dee v Brora Rangers Pictured is Dee's Ethan Cairns Saturday 24th February 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League preview: Brechin City and Banks o' Dee set for top-of-the-table showdown
CR0031120 Rothes squad photo shoot. and individual shots of manager Ross Jack, captain Bruce Milne and midfielder Jack Brown. Picture of Bruce Milne. Picture by Kenny Elrick 25/09/2021
Bruce Milne on the decision to reverse his Rothes retirement
This week Highland League Weekly features highlights of Banks o' Dee v Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh v Nairn County, plus Fantasy Fives with Jamie Michie.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Brora Rangers and…
Clach manager Conor Gethins. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland League: All the reaction as Buckie Thistle and Formartine United lose ground on…
Banks o' Dee v Brora Rangers at Spain Park in the Breedon Highland League on February 24 2024. Garry Wood of Banks o' Dee, left, battles with Brora's Paul Brindle. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Meda.
Banks o' Dee and Brora Rangers content with point in bid to stay in…
Banks o' Dee v Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park on February 24 2024. Dee's Michael Philipson, right, and Brora's Alex Cooper. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Highland League results: Banks o' Dee and Brora Rangers draw
2 March 2022. Mackessack Park, Station Street,Rothes,, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Highland League Cup quarter final match between Rothes FC and Fraserburgh FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Aidan Wilson Celebrates his Rothes Goal
Inverurie Locos sign striker Aidan Wilson from Rothes

Conversation