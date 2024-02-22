New Fraserburgh and Stonehaven schools shelved by council months after being snubbed by government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Fraserburgh and Stonehaven schools shelved by council months after being snubbed by government

Aberdeenshire Council decided to put the multi-million-pound projects on the backburner as it tries to save £17.3m next year.

By Denny Andonova
The new Fraserburgh school has been delayed. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
The new Fraserburgh school has been delayed. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Plans to build new state-of-the-art schools in Stonehaven and Fraserburgh have been shelved as council chiefs look to save millions over the next year.

The ambitious projects were kicked into the long grass at a crunch meeting today.

Councillors voted through a number of budget cuts aimed at filling a £35.45m financial black hole.

These include slashing school crossing patrollers, as well as free parking in several towns and reducing garden waste collections.

The proposed new Fraserburgh primary school will have ample outdoor space for pupils to play in. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

This is to help the local authority save £17.3m over the next year.

And new schools in Stonehaven and Fraserburgh will be left on the drawing board for now.

Doubts were cast over the new facilities when they missed out on government cash last year, described as a “hammer blow” to the towns.

What are the plans exactly?

Both projects have been in the pipeline for more than a decade.

Plans for a new £18m primary school in Fraserburgh – which would house the town’s St Andrews and Fraserburgh North populations – were first lodged in 2014.

This is how one of the rooms at the new Fraserburgh primary school could look like. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Council bosses claim the merger was needed as the two existing schools were in need of “significant” upgrades.

The project was approved last September – with pupils expected to move into the new building on Dennyduff Road by February 2026.

What about Stonehaven?

It is a similar case with the proposed new campus in Stonehaven.

The new building would open on the grounds of Mackie Academy, and house Dunnottar and Carronhill schools.

It came as parents pushed for crumbling Dunnottar Primary School to be replaced.

Dunnottar Primary School was rated against five key factors – functionality, accessibility, environmental conditions, safety and security, and its furniture and fittings. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The aging Mearns building is the only primary school in Aberdeenshire to score C (poor) for suitability, with concerns raised about access in particular.

Both of the proposed developments were hailed as “huge investment” into Fraserburgh and Stonehaven – aimed at providing “modern and inclusive facilities”.

Mackie itself will not have a new building, but will form part of the wider campus. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

So what happened at the budget meeting?

However, Aberdeenshire Council’s Conservative, Liberal Democrat and Independent ruling group – led by Tory Gillian Owen – pushed for the plans to be halted until they are “in a more stable financial position”.

Mrs Owen confirmed their commitment to building a new Peterhead Community Campus, which she described as “long overdue given the state of the current school”.

But she said the local authority had to be “realistic” about its wider spending plans.

Gillian Owen, leader of Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council leader Gillian Owen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The council leader warned: “We have to be cautious”.

She added: “We are building in an extremely volatile market, with dramatic price fluctuations… Other projects need to be reduced or reprofiled.”

SNP leader Gwyneth Petrie argued that “smaller amounts of money” should still be devoted to the projects in the coastal towns.

SNP councillor Gwyneth Petrie. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

This could be used for scoping and preparatory works, “to get them shovel-ready as soon as we have funding for them”.

But the opposition budget was outvoted in the end.

‘Fraserburgh school is ready to go – why stop now?’

Fraserburgh councillor Doreen Mair called for the new school to be built “at the very earliest of opportunity”.

The new Fraserburgh primary school will also have a multi use games area. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Ms Mair said: “Aberdeenshire Council has a successful track of investing in early years, however, Fraserburgh hasn’t seen the same level of investment as others.

“The school is absolutely ready to go to tender.

“And given that this would serve some of the most vulnerable and deprived postcodes in Aberdeenshire, it is very important that this school is delivered.”

But Mrs Owen stressed that they were “not walking away from” the Fraserburgh and Dunottar school plans – merely “pushing back” the timescales of each.

It comes after the projects were overlooked last year when the Scottish Government pledged funding to various new builds.

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Liam Kerr argued that the council was “counting on these funding bids being granted to make these projects a reality”.

33 schools across Aberdeenshire ‘half-empty’ as cash-strapped council warns of ‘tough choices ahead’

Conversation