Dazzling plans to bring year-round spirit of Spectra to Aberdeen city centre – with glowing bike lanes and fairy lights galore

Aberdeen city centre is in line for a twinkling revamp – with new lighting planned to make people feel safe, boost business and attract tourists.

Proposals revealed by the council show how the spirit of popular lights festival Spectra could be spread throughout the year.

The “Aberdeen City Vision” project would stretch from the Castlegate to the top end of Union Street, and brighten up the surrounding areas too.

A “night walk” would take people through various installations, and special “ulti-glow” asphalt could even ensure that cycle lanes glow in the dark…

St Nicholas kirkyard entrance to ‘become more of an attraction’

It appears that the front of St Nicholas kirkyard will become a focal point in the drive to make the Granite Mile a bit more vibrant.

The A-listed Union Street entrance, designed by architect John Smith, is called Smith’s Screen and existing lighting at the spot would be enhanced.

There has been equipment at the colonnade since 2016, helping it to stand out in the dark.

But papers say the changes will “create more of an attraction to this historical structure”.

Projectors could also be added, with “interactive storytelling” beamed onto the columns.

Visitors to Spectra might recall similar illuminations being beamed onto His Majesty’s Theatre last month.

What else could happen under new Aberdeen city centre lighting plans?

Documents explain how the “feature lighting strategy” could be rolled out across the length of Union Street, Belmont Street and the surrounding area.

Images show how the Granite Mile could be given a glow-up, with illuminated trees dotting the central section.

New fairy lights would be strung up over the Upperkirkgate at the Bon Accord Centre.

And light-up benches could be built outside Robert Gordon’s College.

Statues like that of Charles Gordon at the Schoolhill spot, and of the Gordon Highlander at the Castlegate, would also be lit up under the plans.

Twinkling ceilings of light, such as the fairy lights dangling over Shiprow, could be installed at the west end too.

These would adorn Thistle Street, Rose Street and Chapel Street.

Images show them zig-zagging above the area sometimes referred to as Aberdeen’s Little Chelsea.

These will be in addition to the popular illuminated Aberdeen letters introduced to the centre last year.

The eye-catching halo structure in Union Terrace Gardens was also hailed for its safety benefits when it was erected.

Where have designers drawn inspiration from?

Lighting engineers from Bath-based Buro Happold list several examples of other city centre lighting schemes elsewhere in the world.

They have taken inspiration from as far afield as Tennessee and Lithuania in their bid to brighten Aberdeen.

The Urban Sun installation in Rotterdam is also listed as an inspiration:

Aberdeen city centre lighting plans would ‘boost tourism and safety’

Buro Happold state: “Aberdeen City Vision is an ambitious project.

“Architects have designed the streetscapes to enhance Aberdeen’s unique qualities and characteristics.

“It will create tourism and in turn help economic sustainability within and surrounding

Aberdeen.”

The plans are hoped to “create a place for people to explore, dwell and socialise after dark, increasing economic and social sustainability within the city”.

You can see the proposals here.