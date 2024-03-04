Major changes to Highland bin collections are coming: Here’s when it will change in your area

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Major changes to Highland bin collections are coming: Here’s when it will change in your area

Sorting out your recycling will soon require a little bit more thought.

Thousands of new bins will be delivered to homes across the north this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Thousands of new bins will be delivered to homes across the north this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

Major changes adding a fifth bin to some Highland households are due to begin next month.

Highland Council is making improvements to modernise recycling on the back of a £6.5m investment from the Scottish Government.

People in Ross and Cromarty and Dornoch will be the first to move over to the new system in April.

Letters will be sent out to homes in those areas at some point over the next six weeks, outlining how things will be changing.

What is changing?

Your general waste bin is about to get a lot smaller and there will be two types of recycling bins.

At the moment, most Highland households have two bins: a green one for waste and a blue one for recycling.

Some also pay for a brown bin for garden waste.

And across 37,000 households in the Inverness area, there is also a smaller food waste collection bin.

But under the new system, the council wants people to spread recycling across two bins.

The local authority also wants people to throw less waste to landfill.

To do this, it is changing what will go in each bin.

Highland councillor Graham MacKenzie.
Highland councillor Graham MacKenzie has outlined why the changes are important. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And a new grey bin will be added into the mix.

Councillor Graham Mackenzie said: “The council has made a commitment to reduce the amount of non-recyclable waste sent for disposal and increase the amount recycled.

“These changes will help make it easier for the public to recycle more, helping them to reduce their impact on the environment.”

How will the new Highland bin collection system work?

Green bin – mixed containers

Your current green bin will be repurposed for recycling.

It will be for “mixed containers” – which means plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays, as well as cans, tins, foil and cartons.

These bins may be grey in some areas.

Blue bin – paper and card

Paper and card will now be recycled separately from containers.

This makes it easier for the council to sort our recycling. The blue bin you currently use for all recycling should now only be used for paper and card. Any other recyclables go in the green bin.

Instead of the current fortnightly recycling collection, the blue and green bins will be collected every four weeks.

New grey bin – general waste

Every household will receive an additional bin for general waste – but it’ll be smaller.

Instead of the standard wheelie bin size – 240 litres – this one will be 140 litres if you’ve already got a food waste collection bin or 180 litres if you don’t.

The hope is that providing more room for recycling will encourage people to throw away less waste to landfill.

Brown bin – for garden waste

No changes for the brown bin service.

The latest cost of a permit – that runs until August 2024 – is £47.75.

When will the bin collection changes happen in my area?

Homes in Ross and Cromarty – and Dornoch – will be the first to use the new bins.

After that, the changes will come into force in Nairn in May.

Inverness will follow across May and June.

In August, Badenoch and Strathspey will be next, followed by Caithness in September and Sutherland in October/November.

Skye and Lochalsh will see the changes in February 2025 and Lochaber will be the last to move across in April/May 2025.

Blue and green bins in the Highlands.
Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Around 15,000 properties in Ross and Cromarty will be added to the food waste collection service next month too.

The food waste bins will be delivered alongside the new recycling bins.

More from Highlands & Islands

Thousands of new bins will be delivered to homes across the north this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fiona Rintoul: Scottish islands are being held back by continued lack of housing
Lerwick harbour
Record ferry and cruise passengers boost port business in Lerwick
Thousands of new bins will be delivered to homes across the north this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Family plea to bring Claire Leveque killed in Shetland home to Canada
Northern Lights Oban
IN PICTURES: Northern Lights light up the sky as readers share the wonder of…
Graeme Clark, of Ethos Safety.
Nairn businessman took inspiration for Ethos from Aristotle
Edward Obi, of HR Hub Plus
7 north and north-east winners at Scotland-wide business awards
Thousands of new bins will be delivered to homes across the north this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
RNLI Kessock's first female helm helps lifeboat charity celebrate 200th anniversary
One of the 100 turbines making up the giant Moray East wind farm in the Cromarty Firth.
Households pay after Highland wind farms earn £68 million for nothing
Picture shows deer on a mountainside. Rum.
The Isle of Rum needs a new head teacher: Do you have what it…
Thousands of new bins will be delivered to homes across the north this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a paedophile teacher and a drink-drving nurse

Conversation