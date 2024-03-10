Aberdeen next manager: The runners and riders for the Dons job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen next manager: The runners and riders for the Dons job

Following the departure of Neil Warnock, the Dons board are closing in on a permanent appointment.

By Danny Law
Pittodrie Stadium.
Neil Warnock’s spell as Aberdeen’s interim manager came to a sudden end following Saturday’s Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock.

Shortly after guiding the Dons to the last four of the competition, the Dons confirmed the 75-year-old was stepping aside with the club’s search for a new manager “at an advanced stage” according to chairman Dave Cormack. 

So, who are the potential candidates who could be heading to Pittodrie to take charge of the Dons?

Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson. Image: Shutterstock.

Is it Fergie time at Pittodrie once again?

The 52-year-old, son of Aberdeen’s greatest manager Sir Alex, is in his fourth spell as Peterborough United manager.

They sit fourth in English League One as they chase promotion back to the Championship.

Ferguson, who has also had spells in charge of Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers, has been linked with the Aberdeen job in the past.

Darren Fletcher

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher. Image: Shutterstock.

The former Scotland captain currently works as technical director at Manchester United but is highly regarded as a promising coach.

It was reported in The Telegraph last week that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to hand Fletcher a new role with the Red Devils that better suits his skills.

Despite working as a technical director, he has been frequently pictured working alongside Erik Ten Hag on the training pitch.

Michael O’Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill.

The Northern Ireland manager spent part of his playing career with the Dons.

O’Neill is in his second spell as Northern Ireland boss after returning on a five-and-a-half year deal in December 2022.

Could the former Stoke City boss be tempted by a return to club management?

Alex Neil

Alex Neil during his time in charge of Stoke City. Image: Shutterstock.
The 42-year-old is looking for his next managerial job after leaving Stoke City in December.

Neil was only 31 when he was named manager of Hamilton Accies in 2013 but went on to guide the club to the top flight in his first season in charge.

Success followed at Norwich City where he guided the Canaries to the English Premier League through the play-offs.

A spell in charge of Preston North End from July 2017 to March 2021 was followed by a move to Sunderland in February 2022.

He led the Black Cats back to the English Championship through the play-offs before moving to Stoke City in August 2022. He was sacked in December 2023 with 22 wins from 66 games in charge.

Earlier this year it was reported Neil wasn’t interested in a return to Scottish football but if that isn’t the case then he would surely come under consideration.

Neil Lennon

Former Celtic and Hibs manager Neil Lennon. Image: PA
The former Celtic manager declared his interest in the Aberdeen vacancy last week. 

Over two spells with Celtic, Lennon guided the Hoops to five league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

He also led Hibs to the Scottish Championship in 2017 while his most recent achievement was winning the 2022 Cypriot Cup with Omonia.

Dave Challinor

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor. Image: Shutterstock.

The promotion specialist has Stockport County sitting in second spot in English League Two, three points behind leaders Mansfield with a game in hand.

He cut his managerial teeth at Colwyn Bay and AFC Fylde before moving to Hartlepool United in 2019.

He led Hartlepool back to the English Football League through the National League play-offs in 2021 before moving to Stockport County and winning promotion to the EFL by guiding the club to the National League title.

Jimmy Thelin

The 45-year-old Swede has been in charge of Elfsborg since 2018. He moved to Elfsborg following a successful stint at Jonkopings Sondra, guiding the club to the Allsvenskan for the first time in 46 years.

He was previously linked with vacancies at Sunderland and Swansea. During his time at Elfsborg, he has won 98 of his 207 matches in charge with 53 draws and 56 defeats. They finished second in the Swedish top flight last year.

His preferred formation is an attacking 4-3-3.

Stephen Robinson

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS

If Aberdeen want to look closer to home then Stephen Robinson could come into consideration.

The Northern Irishman looks likely to lead St Mirren to successive top six finishes.

After also impressing during his time at Motherwell, could Robinson be on the shortlist to become the next Dons boss?

