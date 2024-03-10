Aberdeen next manager: The runners and riders for the Dons job

Neil Warnock’s spell as Aberdeen’s interim manager came to a sudden end following Saturday’s Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock.

Shortly after guiding the Dons to the last four of the competition, the Dons confirmed the 75-year-old was stepping aside with the club’s search for a new manager “at an advanced stage” according to chairman Dave Cormack.

So, who are the potential candidates who could be heading to Pittodrie to take charge of the Dons?

Darren Ferguson

Is it Fergie time at Pittodrie once again?

The 52-year-old, son of Aberdeen’s greatest manager Sir Alex, is in his fourth spell as Peterborough United manager.

They sit fourth in English League One as they chase promotion back to the Championship.

Ferguson, who has also had spells in charge of Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers, has been linked with the Aberdeen job in the past.

Darren Fletcher

The former Scotland captain currently works as technical director at Manchester United but is highly regarded as a promising coach.

It was reported in The Telegraph last week that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to hand Fletcher a new role with the Red Devils that better suits his skills.

Despite working as a technical director, he has been frequently pictured working alongside Erik Ten Hag on the training pitch.

Michael O’Neill

The Northern Ireland manager spent part of his playing career with the Dons.

O’Neill is in his second spell as Northern Ireland boss after returning on a five-and-a-half year deal in December 2022.

Could the former Stoke City boss be tempted by a return to club management?

Alex Neil

The 42-year-old is looking for his next managerial job after leaving Stoke City in December.

Neil was only 31 when he was named manager of Hamilton Accies in 2013 but went on to guide the club to the top flight in his first season in charge.

Success followed at Norwich City where he guided the Canaries to the English Premier League through the play-offs.

A spell in charge of Preston North End from July 2017 to March 2021 was followed by a move to Sunderland in February 2022.

He led the Black Cats back to the English Championship through the play-offs before moving to Stoke City in August 2022. He was sacked in December 2023 with 22 wins from 66 games in charge.

Earlier this year it was reported Neil wasn’t interested in a return to Scottish football but if that isn’t the case then he would surely come under consideration.

Neil Lennon

The former Celtic manager declared his interest in the Aberdeen vacancy last week.

Over two spells with Celtic, Lennon guided the Hoops to five league titles, four Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

He also led Hibs to the Scottish Championship in 2017 while his most recent achievement was winning the 2022 Cypriot Cup with Omonia.

Dave Challinor

The promotion specialist has Stockport County sitting in second spot in English League Two, three points behind leaders Mansfield with a game in hand.

He cut his managerial teeth at Colwyn Bay and AFC Fylde before moving to Hartlepool United in 2019.

He led Hartlepool back to the English Football League through the National League play-offs in 2021 before moving to Stockport County and winning promotion to the EFL by guiding the club to the National League title.

Jimmy Thelin

The 45-year-old Swede has been in charge of Elfsborg since 2018. He moved to Elfsborg following a successful stint at Jonkopings Sondra, guiding the club to the Allsvenskan for the first time in 46 years.

He was previously linked with vacancies at Sunderland and Swansea. During his time at Elfsborg, he has won 98 of his 207 matches in charge with 53 draws and 56 defeats. They finished second in the Swedish top flight last year.

His preferred formation is an attacking 4-3-3.

Stephen Robinson

If Aberdeen want to look closer to home then Stephen Robinson could come into consideration.

The Northern Irishman looks likely to lead St Mirren to successive top six finishes.

After also impressing during his time at Motherwell, could Robinson be on the shortlist to become the next Dons boss?