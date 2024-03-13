Ellon to lose last physical bank branch as Bank of Scotland announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon to lose last physical bank branch as Bank of Scotland announces closure

Gordon MP Richard Thomson has condemned the decision by Bank of Scotland to close their branch in Ellon.

By Louise Glen
Ellon Bank of Scotland.
The Bank of Scotland branch in Ellon on Thursday. Image: Google Maps.

Ellon is set to lose its last physical bank branch this year.

Bank of Scotland, in The Square, will close on September 10 in what has been described as a ‘blow’ to the community.

The move has been blamed on a rise in online banking and comes just months after Virgin Money shut in November. 

Richard Thomson
Richard Thomson MP. Image: Supplied.

Customers will instead be able to use the Post Office on Market Street or visit a community banker once a week, with details yet to be confirmed.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson said: “This news will come as a blow to customers in Ellon and it is disappointing that the fact this is the last bank in the community has apparently been overlooked by those making this decision.

“It is generally accepted that more and more people are doing their banking online and of course that leads to a reduction in footfall at local branches.

“The question for the banks is how they sustain their business in future when they don’t have a ready-made pool of branch customers and are simply one choice in hundreds online.”

Ellon’s TSB closed on Bridge Street last April, and Royal Bank of Scotland, also on Bridge Street, closed in 2018.

Mr Thomson said there was a “fundamental question” about what replaces banks on the high street.

MP says there is ‘very strong case for shared banking hub’ in Ellon

He added: “We are fortunate in that Ellon still has two Post Offices but for a town this size to have lost four banks in a short space of time, there must now be a very strong case for a shared banking hub.

“This has been adopted in other areas and I’ll be urging that this be adopted for Ellon.”

In a statement, the Bank of Scotland told customers: “Most customers are now using our mobile app, internet banking or calling us instead, which means they are using branches, including the Ellon branch much less.

“This means we’ll be closing the Ellon branch.

“After the branch closes, our community banker will be available to support you in the local area one day a week.”