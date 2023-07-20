Virgin Money to shut in Ellon, Turriff, Fort William and Lochgilphead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Virgin Money to shut in Ellon, Turriff, Fort William and Lochgilphead

The bank says only 4% of customers using them do so more than once a month.

By Keith Findlay
Virgin Money's branch in Ellon is among those shutting.
Image: Google Maps

Virgin Money is to shut branches in Ellon, Turriff, Fort William and Lochgilphead.

A further two outlets in Scotland and 32 elsewhere in the UK will also close later this year as the bank responds to “changing customer demand”.

Virgin Money said some staff are at risk of redundancy but did not reveal how many.

All the doomed branches are less than half a mile from the nearest post office, it added.

Customers can go there to carry out day‐to-day transactions, including cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque deposits and balance inquiries, and coin exchange, it said.

When will branches close?

The Lochgilphead branch will shut on November 22 and Fort William’s the next day.

Virgin Money stores in Ellon and Turriff will close on November 27 and 28 respectively.

The bank regularly reviews the ways customers use its stores, as well as its online, mobile and telephone channels.

Sarah Wilkinson, chief operating officer, Virgin Money, said: “The decision to close a store is never taken lightly. But as our customers continue to change the way they want to bank with us, by conducting fewer transactions in-store and adopting the convenience of digital banking, we must respond to that evolving demand.

Virgin Money's branch in Turriff.
Image: Google Maps

“Our focus is on supporting our customers and colleagues. We have considered the number of vulnerable customers using each store very carefully throughout the review process as a key factor in our decision-making.”

The bank will “proactively provide enhanced, bespoke care” to make sure vulnerable customers are supported through the changes, Ms Wilkinson said.

And on staffing impacts, she added: “We will pursue all options to retain as many as possible within alternative roles.”

Virgin Money sign
Image: Shutterstock

Virgin Money said the number of people using bank branches for day-to-day transactions had been on a downward trajectory for years. The stores which are closing have seen an average reduction in customer transactions of 43% since March 2020.

Only 4% of customers at these sites are transacting more than once a month, on average, the group added.

The decision to close a store is based on a number of factors, including footfall, transaction volumes and the number of potentially vulnerable customers in the area.

Bank aiming for ‘smooth transition’

Virgin Money said it would work with customers to support a “smooth transition.

A range of support services will be available before branches shut, including digital workshops to help customers become more comfortable with digital banking, as well as post office pop-up sessions to increase customers’ knowledge on the services available.

For each affected store, written notification will be sent to customers and posters will be displayed at least 12 weeks before they close, providing details on the alternative ways customers can continue to manage their accounts.

The other Scottish branches being shut are in Irvine and Newton Stewart.

Outlets north of the border were previously run under the Clydesdale Bank brand.

Virgin Money will be left with network of 91 stores throughout the UK.

Its closures come hot on the heels of Royal Bank of Scotland calling time on some of its branches, including one in Dingwall.

