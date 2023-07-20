Virgin Money to shut in Ellon, Turriff, Fort William and Lochgilphead

Virgin Money is to shut branches in Ellon, Turriff, Fort William and Lochgilphead.

A further two outlets in Scotland and 32 elsewhere in the UK will also close later this year as the bank responds to “changing customer demand”.

Virgin Money said some staff are at risk of redundancy but did not reveal how many.

All the doomed branches are less than half a mile from the nearest post office, it added.

Customers can go there to carry out day‐to-day transactions, including cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque deposits and balance inquiries, and coin exchange, it said.

When will branches close?

The Lochgilphead branch will shut on November 22 and Fort William’s the next day.

Virgin Money stores in Ellon and Turriff will close on November 27 and 28 respectively.

The bank regularly reviews the ways customers use its stores, as well as its online, mobile and telephone channels.

Sarah Wilkinson, chief operating officer, Virgin Money, said: “The decision to close a store is never taken lightly. But as our customers continue to change the way they want to bank with us, by conducting fewer transactions in-store and adopting the convenience of digital banking, we must respond to that evolving demand.

“Our focus is on supporting our customers and colleagues. We have considered the number of vulnerable customers using each store very carefully throughout the review process as a key factor in our decision-making.”

The bank will “proactively provide enhanced, bespoke care” to make sure vulnerable customers are supported through the changes, Ms Wilkinson said.

And on staffing impacts, she added: “We will pursue all options to retain as many as possible within alternative roles.”

Virgin Money said the number of people using bank branches for day-to-day transactions had been on a downward trajectory for years. The stores which are closing have seen an average reduction in customer transactions of 43% since March 2020.

Only 4% of customers at these sites are transacting more than once a month, on average, the group added.

The decision to close a store is based on a number of factors, including footfall, transaction volumes and the number of potentially vulnerable customers in the area.

Bank aiming for ‘smooth transition’

Virgin Money said it would work with customers to support a “smooth transition.

A range of support services will be available before branches shut, including digital workshops to help customers become more comfortable with digital banking, as well as post office pop-up sessions to increase customers’ knowledge on the services available.

For each affected store, written notification will be sent to customers and posters will be displayed at least 12 weeks before they close, providing details on the alternative ways customers can continue to manage their accounts.

The other Scottish branches being shut are in Irvine and Newton Stewart.

Outlets north of the border were previously run under the Clydesdale Bank brand.

Virgin Money will be left with network of 91 stores throughout the UK.

Its closures come hot on the heels of Royal Bank of Scotland calling time on some of its branches, including one in Dingwall.