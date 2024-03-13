Here’s why there’s new doubt over the opening date for Aberdeen’s Baird and Anchor hospitals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Here’s why there’s new doubt over the opening date for Aberdeen’s Baird and Anchor hospitals

NHS Grampian's new maternity and cancer units were due to open in 2020.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
It is still not known when the Baird Family Hospital will open - or how much it will cost. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It is still not known when the Baird Family Hospital will open - or how much it will cost. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Health bosses still don’t know when two new Aberdeen hospitals will open – around four years after doors were meant to open.

NHS Grampian chiefs also don’t know how much it will cost to bring the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre up to standard.

Both were expected to be completed in 2020 for a combined price of £120 million.

The Baird Family Hospital will be Aberdeen’s new maternity hospital, offering breast screening services and a neonatal unit too.

And the Anchor Centre will provide haematology and oncology services.

NHS Grampian’s troubles continue

But the projects fell victim to construction delays and soaring costs during the Covid pandemic and have been impacted by other global events since.

And then, concerns were raised by infection control experts about water and ventilation systems.

The revisions to the building have already more than doubled the final price to £261m.

Now, having failed to have allay infection fears, fresh work is being ordered which might finally see the two health centres open.

Artist impressions of The Anchor Centre. Image: NHS Grampian

A report to go before the NHS Grampian board tomorrow explains that steps had been taken to address the issues.

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government ruled out any extra money for the projects.

What needs fixed at Aberdeen’s Baird Family Hospital and the Anchor Centre?

The work includes removing 170 sinks from the buildings and testing of ventilation systems.

Additional walls and corridors will be added to the Anchor’s open plan treatment area.

Artist impression of the new Baird Family Hospital which is currently under construction. Image: NHS Grampian

Improvements will also need to be made to operating theatres within the new hospitals.

Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre project director Garry Kidd explained that the changes are needed to ensure the buildings are “capable of providing contemporary healthcare services to high standards of quality and safety”.

What will happen now?

Advice from the Infection Prevention & Control Team (IPCT) had been considered, however it seems it hasn’t gone entirely to plan.

The report states that it had “not been possible to achieve consensus on all issues”.

The new hospitals are located on the Foresterhill Campus site, next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: NHS Grampian

But the Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre project board has since given the go-ahead on work which will allow construction to “progress, providing assurance on the safe delivery of care while minimising any further delay”.

Mr Kidd added: “We are now engaging closely with the contractor who has been instructed to progress the actions outlined in order to quantify the potential impact on programme and cost.”

An update on the revised project timescales and price is expected next month.

NHS Grampian facing £77 million budget hole in ‘most challenging year’ ever experienced

