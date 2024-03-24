Steve Tosh backs Aberdeen’s patient approach to pay-off in manager search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Tosh backs Aberdeen’s patient approach to pay-off in manager search

Former Don convinced Pittodrie board is holding out for their prime target as search for a new boss continues

By Paul Third
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at Pittodrie during the 3-1 Scottish Cup defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: SNS.
Dons chairman Dave Cormack is leading the hunt for a new Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS

Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh has backed the club’s patient approach for a new manager insisting the waiting game will be worthwhile if the Dons land their number one target.

Pittodrie sources were confident a new manager would be appointed at the weekend but no deal has been concluded yet.

Aberdeen remain confident their aim of having a new boss in place during the international break will be achieved.

Tosh hopes playing the long game will pay off for his old club.

He said: “It’s important to get the right guy rather than a guy right now.

“Fans expect you to move quickly but what’s the problem with waiting another week if that’s what it takes?

“I’ve no issue with taking some extra time as we cannot afford to get it wrong again.

“The easy part is to change tack and go and look somewhere else but if you have identified the person you think is the right one then it is sensible to take time.

“I understand the supporters are desperate to see something happening but playing a waiting game is the right thing rather than a rash judgement to appease the fans.”

Tosh believes Dons will wait for their number one target

Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh. Image: SNS.
Ex-Dons midfielder Steve Tosh believes Aberdeen have a preferred candidate to be their new manager. Image: SNS.

Several managers have been linked with the post including Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin and former Stoke City manager Alex Neil.

Tosh is convinced the Dons have had one name in mind from the outset.

He said: “I think the club has had somebody in mind for a long time and discussions are ongoing about all the ins and outs and these things don’t happen overnight.

“I’m pretty sure the person they want is taking time to deliberate the pros and cons of taking the job.

“They are not in the position of clubs like the Manchester Uniteds of this world who make an offer knowing the manager they want is going to accept it.

“You’ve got to have a realisation it is Aberdeen and the new manager coming in needs to think whether it is the right move for them and their family.

“Aberdeen is still a fantastic football club and a great opportunity but a lot has to be weighed up when taking a job.”

Leven will ensure Aberdeen players are not affected

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven. Image: SNS

The players on loan at Pittodrie or nearing the end of their contracts will be the ones most in need of clarity.

But Tosh is confident the squad will not be unduly concerned at the delay.

He believes the presence of Peter Leven, who has taken charge as interim boss for a second time following Neil Warnock’s departure, will be keeping the players focused.

He said: “It doesn’t matter who is in charge.

“If someone is telling you to go out and train and leading the preparation for the next game then that’s who you are listening to.

“In Aberdeen’s case it’s Peter Leven in charge just now and I know he will be preparing the squad for the Ross County game while the players are following his instructions.

Dons players ‘paid to be professional’

“The ideal scenario is that someone comes in and starts working sooner rather than later but it’s only a different person in the dugout.

“You are paid by the club to be professional regardless of who is on the sidelines.

“What I would say helps settle players is continuity.

“If you are coming to the end of your contract or on loan then you want to get a feel for the new manager.

“It’s much more preferable to know who you have to impress and also figure out what sort of relationship you will have with a manager.

“Nobody wants to go away all summer thinking about who it is going to be and having an understanding of who they are working with and what they are coming back to helps.”

Tosh added: “Personally, it didn’t affect me.

“I was part of that at Aberdeen when we were poor and Steve Paterson lost his job but he would be the first to admit his off the field issues at the time played a factor.

“When a manager loses his job you have a sense of guilt and apprehension about the new manager coming in but the bottom line is you are professional and paid to do a job.”

Conversation