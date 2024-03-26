Farmfoods close to opening new Inverurie store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmfoods close to opening new Inverurie store

The frozen food giant has revealed when its latest shop will open at the site of the former Garioch Health Centre.

By Chris Cromar
Farmfoods Inverurie.
Signage has been erected at Farmfoods' new Inverurie supermarket. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Frozen food giant Farmfoods has revealed when it expects its newest supermarket in Inverurie to open.

Aberdeenshire Council approved plans for the retailer to build a new flagship store in Inverurie town centre last year “to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis”.

The brand, which was founded in Aberdeen in 1954, has said that the new site on Constitution Street will be one of their “most attractive”.

It is expected to open “towards the beginning of May”.

Farmfoods Inverurie.
Farmfoods hope to open the new store “towards the beginning of May”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Building work is already well underway for the store, with signage now being erected at the location of the former Garioch Health Centre, which shut in 2018 and subsequently was demolished in 2021.

In 2019, plans for a £5 million Starbucks drive-thru and four other shops were unveiled.

However, these were rejected by Aberdeenshire Council in 2020 after concerns that the development would create more traffic problems in the town centre.

The supermarket chain is expected to bring between 15 and 20 jobs to the Aberdeenshire town, although not everyone agreed with it being approved including council planners.

Farmfoods Inverurie artist's impression.
An artist’s impression of how the Farmfoods store in Inverurie is expected to look when completed. Image: Farmfoods.

There were 18 letters voicing their opposition to the development, with it being argued that the new building’s appearance would be “out of character” with the area, as well as leading to a loss of privacy and an increase in noise.

Five letters supported the proposals, with an argument being that it would bring more choice to shoppers in Inverurie, which already has an Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons and Tesco.

The opening of the store will see Farmfoods returning to the Garioch town for the first time in four years, after the firm’s lease on their North Street shop was terminated in 2020.

‘Attractive, accessible and appropriate’

At the time, Farmfoods property director Alistair Kay said the company intended to return to Inverurie “when the right opportunity arose”, having been there for 40 years before the store closure.

He added: “We wish to create an attractive, accessible and appropriate retail amenity right in the heart of Inverurie.

“Our proposal would enhance an already thriving town centre with our range complementing established local businesses nearby.”

Farmfoods Inverurie.
The site is still being worked on. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Farmfoods will celebrate its 70th anniversary in July and although the original meat-processing business was founded in the Granite City, its headquarters are now based in Cumbernauld.

It currently has more than 300 stores across the UK, including four in Aberdeen and one each in Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

In September, it was revealed that the chain is looking to open up a new supermarket at a disused barracks building on Aberdeen’s King Street.

