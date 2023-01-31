New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have backed plans to build a new flagship Farmfoods supermarket in the heart of Inverurie.

The retail firm applied to Aberdeenshire Council in a bid to build one of the “most attractive” new Farmfoods on the site of the former Garioch Health Centre.

The Constitution Street medical centre closed its doors for the final time in 2018 and it was demolished in 2021.

However, the site has been lying empty since.

Ambitious £5 million plans for a drive-thru Starbucks and four shops were submitted in 2019.

But they were refused the following year after residents raised concerns the development would create traffic troubles in the town centre.

Inverurie Farmfoods to create up to 20 jobs

The proclaimed “frozen food specialists” launched a bid to take over the Inverurie site in March last year and is expected to create between 15-20 new jobs when built.

But locals had a mixed reaction to the plans.

Letters of support came from five residents while 18 voiced their opposition.

Those in favour of the proposal said it would bring more choice to Inverurie shoppers.

But those against the plans said its appearance would be “out of character” with the area and would lead to a loss of privacy and increase noise.

Council planners had recommended the plan be refused.

New store comes after North Street shop closure

But the benefits the Farmfoods is hoped to bring to those struggling in the cost-of-living crisis resulted in the application being approved when it went before the Garioch area committee earlier today.

Property director of Farmfoods, Alistair Kay, told members the firm’s lease at North Street was terminated in 2020, bringing 40 years of history in the town to an end.

He said the company intended to return to Inverurie “when the right opportunity arose”.

Mr Kay added: “We wish to create an attractive, accessible and appropriate retail amenity right in the heart of Inverurie.

“Our proposal would enhance an already thriving town centre with our range complementing established local businesses nearby.”

Store ‘could help with cost-of-living crisis’

Councillor Dominic Lonchay made the suggestion members overturn the officers’ recommendation and approve the new store.

He argued the development would bring economic benefits to the town and welcomed the creation of new jobs.

Mr Lonchay said: “Farmfoods can be considered as a discount shop and I would say it could help with the cost-of-living crisis that we are experiencing at the moment.

“The lack of interest in this site means we will have to decide to do something with it and I find this application perfectly acceptable.”

He was backed by councillor Sam Payne who welcomed development on the “eyesore” site.

Farmfoods started out in the north-east

In July, Farmfoods will celebrate its 69th anniversary.

The Scottish family-owned business started out as a butcher shop in Aberdeen but its headquarters are now based in Cumbernauld.

The supermarket chain currently has 340 stores across the UK and employs 5,000 staff.

