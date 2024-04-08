Meet the Aberdeen mum coaching people all over the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Aberdeen mum coaching people all over the world

Sarah Smith tells us she wants more young people to experience the benefits.

Sarah Smith, of lightbulb.coach.
Sarah Smith, of lightbulb.coach. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Sarah Smith, the Aberdeen-based founder of coaching and development specialist lightbulb.coach.

How and why did you start in business?

I worked for Aberdeen Asset Management for 17 years. Back in 2011 I was managing the early careers programmes and I absolutely loved working with young people. Around this time I trained to be a professional coach, and in late 2017 I took voluntary redundancy to start lightbulb.coach.

My aim with lightbulb.coach has always been to make coaching mainstream for young people. I know the positive impact coaching has, and everyone should have access to a coach or an opportunity to develop their own coaching skills, especially young people.

How did you get to where you are today?

That’s a big question. I believe who you are is how you coach. I’ve spent a lot of time and money on my own training and credentials.  I learned a lot at Aberdeen Asset Management, especially around building relationships, and it has all stood me in good stead.

Who helped you?

I’ve worked with amazing people who are generous with their time, mentorship and encouragement. I’m also a member of the Federation of Small Businesses and know they’re there when I need them.

My friends and family keep me sane, and I have a long-suffering husband who is the polar opposite of me, so that keeps me balanced.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. I’m no expert in accounting, marketing or PR, and it’s taken time for me to be comfortable asking for assistance.

What is your biggest mistake?

Mistakes are opportunities to learn. I work with many young people and it’s important to get the message across that if we don’t make mistakes, we can’t grow as people.  I’ve certainly grown a lot running lightbulb.coach.

Sarah in The Capitol building in Aberdeen. She uses office space there.
Sarah in The Capitol building in Aberdeen. She uses office space there. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What is your greatest achievement?

Stepping out on my own. It was scary in the beginning and still is at times, but I love being in charge of my own future. I can’t imagine going back into a corporate lifestyle, but you can never say never.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

I understand that when budgets are tight, personal development like coaching and training tends to slip down the priority list. I know this can affect demand for my services, so I choose to work with individuals, schools and businesses, and not put all my eggs in one basket.

Also, I primarily deliver my services online. With clients all over the world, I’m not so dependent on one local demographic.

What do you still hope to achieve?

It’s my mission to have a lightbulb.coach in every school. I want to train senior school pupils to be certified coaches, and then they can coach younger children who are struggling or transitioning from primary school.  These young people gain a professional, globally recognised qualification, which is fantastic to have on their CVs.

I have several course graduates working in schools or with young people, so I’m on my way to achieving this mission.

What do you do to relax?

My husband, son and I all took up golf after lockdown. It’s a great way to spend uninterrupted time together in the fresh air. My son is nine and full of life. He keeps us busy as his personal taxi service.

I also enjoy a glass of wine or two, with my sister and friends. They literally fill up my cup.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m studying to become a master certified coach through the International Coaching Federation. This qualification has a reading list which includes The Mountain is You, by Brianna Wiest, who writes about overcoming self-sabotage.

I listen to loads of coaching podcasts and was recommended the hilarious Smartless (Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett). I’m also listening to The Untethered Soul (audiobook), by Michael A Singer.

Away from work stuff, you can’t beat a family Netflix binge.

Sarah at her desk.
Sarah is studying to be a master certified coach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you waste your money on?

Waste or invest? My son says I have too much make-up and hair products, and I also love a colourful bowl. When we return from a holiday you can hear all my new bowls clattering through the airport.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Go to the loo, let the dog out and put the kettle on. I’m always first up and savour those 30 minutes of peace first thing in the morning.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’m currently driving a Mini Clubman.

My first car was a Ford Orion – remember them? I kept a hammer under the seat so I could hit the starter motor to get it going.

