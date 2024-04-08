Meet the Aberdeen mum coaching people all over the world

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Sarah Smith, the Aberdeen-based founder of coaching and development specialist lightbulb.coach.

How and why did you start in business?

I worked for Aberdeen Asset Management for 17 years. Back in 2011 I was managing the early careers programmes and I absolutely loved working with young people. Around this time I trained to be a professional coach, and in late 2017 I took voluntary redundancy to start lightbulb.coach.

My aim with lightbulb.coach has always been to make coaching mainstream for young people. I know the positive impact coaching has, and everyone should have access to a coach or an opportunity to develop their own coaching skills, especially young people.

How did you get to where you are today?

That’s a big question. I believe who you are is how you coach. I’ve spent a lot of time and money on my own training and credentials. I learned a lot at Aberdeen Asset Management, especially around building relationships, and it has all stood me in good stead.

Who helped you?

I’ve worked with amazing people who are generous with their time, mentorship and encouragement. I’m also a member of the Federation of Small Businesses and know they’re there when I need them.

My friends and family keep me sane, and I have a long-suffering husband who is the polar opposite of me, so that keeps me balanced.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. I’m no expert in accounting, marketing or PR, and it’s taken time for me to be comfortable asking for assistance.

What is your biggest mistake?

Mistakes are opportunities to learn. I work with many young people and it’s important to get the message across that if we don’t make mistakes, we can’t grow as people. I’ve certainly grown a lot running lightbulb.coach.

What is your greatest achievement?

Stepping out on my own. It was scary in the beginning and still is at times, but I love being in charge of my own future. I can’t imagine going back into a corporate lifestyle, but you can never say never.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs and how could the government help?

I understand that when budgets are tight, personal development like coaching and training tends to slip down the priority list. I know this can affect demand for my services, so I choose to work with individuals, schools and businesses, and not put all my eggs in one basket.

Also, I primarily deliver my services online. With clients all over the world, I’m not so dependent on one local demographic.

What do you still hope to achieve?

It’s my mission to have a lightbulb.coach in every school. I want to train senior school pupils to be certified coaches, and then they can coach younger children who are struggling or transitioning from primary school. These young people gain a professional, globally recognised qualification, which is fantastic to have on their CVs.

I have several course graduates working in schools or with young people, so I’m on my way to achieving this mission.

What do you do to relax?

My husband, son and I all took up golf after lockdown. It’s a great way to spend uninterrupted time together in the fresh air. My son is nine and full of life. He keeps us busy as his personal taxi service.

I also enjoy a glass of wine or two, with my sister and friends. They literally fill up my cup.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m studying to become a master certified coach through the International Coaching Federation. This qualification has a reading list which includes The Mountain is You, by Brianna Wiest, who writes about overcoming self-sabotage.

I listen to loads of coaching podcasts and was recommended the hilarious Smartless (Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett). I’m also listening to The Untethered Soul (audiobook), by Michael A Singer.

Away from work stuff, you can’t beat a family Netflix binge.

What do you waste your money on?

Waste or invest? My son says I have too much make-up and hair products, and I also love a colourful bowl. When we return from a holiday you can hear all my new bowls clattering through the airport.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Go to the loo, let the dog out and put the kettle on. I’m always first up and savour those 30 minutes of peace first thing in the morning.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I’m currently driving a Mini Clubman.

My first car was a Ford Orion – remember them? I kept a hammer under the seat so I could hit the starter motor to get it going.