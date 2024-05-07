Revealed: Why does Aberdeenshire DIY store have bilingual signs?

Aberdeenshire is not renowned as a Gaelic speaking heartland – or Gàidhealtachd – however, one DIY store has a different approach.

Homebase at Inverurie, which opened in 2009, has bilingual signage in English and Scottish Gaelic throughout the store.

If you are looking for plants at the the store’s garden centre, then you will have to go to gàirnealaireachd to find them.

Woodcare is signposted in Gaelic as cùram fiodha, while if it is lighting that you are after, you can look for the sign solais.

As you leave the store – which is located at Inverurie Retail Park – you are thanked for shopping at the only north-east branch of Homebase with a “tapadh leibh”.

Not all signs are written in the two languages and if you are looking for dust sheets, you will only see it signposted in English rather than Gaelic.

It seems as though only the firm’s iconic green coloured signs are in bilingual, with the others in English only.

Why Gaelic in the “Heart of the Garioch” instead of the local, native north-east Doric Scots?

Well, it is certainly not down to the number of speakers in the north-east, with only around 0.5% – 2,500 – of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s near 488,000 population being able to speak with language.

In fact, it was down to Homebase’s commitment to “supporting” Gaelic and “acting on customers’ feedback” at the time.

‘Support Gaelic and Gaelic speaking communities’

In 2009, the firm’s then retail director Ian Jones said: “We’re very proud of the fact that Homebase was the first private sector organisation to use an extensive package of dual language signage in its Scottish stores (Oban and Greenock) in September last year.

“With more than 30 stores in Scotland, we are committed to supporting Gaelic and acting on customers’ feedback, so we intend to implement permanent signs in both English and Scottish Gaelic in all new stores and those going through refurbishment.

“We have worked closely with Bòrd na Gàidhlig in doing this and believe the National Plan for Gaelic will help both ourselves and other private sector companies understand and support Gaelic and Gaelic speaking communities in the future.”

They had this policy despite only an estimated 1.1% – 57,600 – of Scotland’s 5.4 million population being able to speak the language, which is most prevalent in its “traditional heartlands” of the western Highlands and Western Isles.

However, the English-Gaelic translation in its Oban store is understandable, as an estimated 9% of the town’s residents can speak the language, with the “west Highland capital” affectionately referred to the “Gateway to the Isles”.

Things have changed in the past 15 years for Homebase, as their “over 30 stores” have been cut down to eight, with branches in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen, Portlethen and Inverness shutting down between 2018 and 2019.

In Wales, where about 18% of the nation’s population speaks Welsh, both of its Homebase stores in Bridgend and Haverfordwest have bilingual signage.

A spokesman for Bòrd na Gàidhlig – whose responsibility is to promote the language – told The P&J: “Bòrd na Gàidhlig has always been happy to support any business or organisation looking to promote the Gaelic language in all areas of Scotland.”

Despite Homebase’s efforts in Inverurie, you are more likely to hear locals say “fit like” rather than “ciamar a tha thu” in this part of the world.

Last year the firm scrapped plans to open up a new store at Aberdeen’s Beach Retail Park.

Do you think Scottish Gaelic should be promoted in the north-east, or should it be Doric instead? Let us know in the comments below.