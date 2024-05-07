Revealed: Why does Aberdeenshire DIY store have bilingual signs?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: Why does Aberdeenshire DIY store have bilingual signs?

The Inverurie shop is now the national chain's only branch in the north-east.

By Chris Cromar
Homebase Inverurie.
Homebase's Inverurie store has bilingual signs in English and Scottish Gaelic.

Aberdeenshire is not renowned as a Gaelic speaking heartland – or Gàidhealtachd – however, one DIY store has a different approach.

Homebase at Inverurie, which opened in 2009, has bilingual signage in English and Scottish Gaelic throughout the store.

If you are looking for plants at the the store’s garden centre, then you will have to go to gàirnealaireachd to find them.

Homebase Inverurie.
The Inverurie branch of Homebase opened in 2009.

Woodcare is signposted in Gaelic as cùram fiodha, while if it is lighting that you are after, you can look for the sign solais.

As you leave the store – which is located at Inverurie Retail Park – you are thanked for shopping at the only north-east branch of Homebase with a “tapadh leibh”.

Homebase Inverurie.
Even “entrance” is translated on the front door.

Not all signs are written in the two languages and if you are looking for dust sheets, you will only see it signposted in English rather than Gaelic.

It seems as though only the firm’s iconic green coloured signs are in bilingual, with the others in English only.

Homebase Inverurie.
Did you know the Gaelic word for woodcare?

Why Gaelic in the “Heart of the Garioch” instead of the local, native north-east Doric Scots?

Homebase Inverurie.
Bilingual shop signs are a rarity in the north-east.

Well, it is certainly not down to the number of speakers in the north-east, with only around 0.5% – 2,500 – of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire’s near 488,000 population being able to speak with language.

In fact, it was down to Homebase’s commitment to “supporting” Gaelic and “acting on customers’ feedback” at the time.

‘Support Gaelic and Gaelic speaking communities’

In 2009, the firm’s then retail director Ian Jones said: “We’re very proud of the fact that Homebase was the first private sector organisation to use an extensive package of dual language signage in its Scottish stores (Oban and Greenock) in September last year.

“With more than 30 stores in Scotland, we are committed to supporting Gaelic and acting on customers’ feedback, so we intend to implement permanent signs in both English and Scottish Gaelic in all new stores and those going through refurbishment.

Homebase Inverurie.
It is more than a garden centre at this branch of Homebase.

“We have worked closely with Bòrd na Gàidhlig in doing this and believe the National Plan for Gaelic will help both ourselves and other private sector companies understand and support Gaelic and Gaelic speaking communities in the future.”

They had this policy despite only an estimated 1.1% – 57,600 – of Scotland’s 5.4 million population being able to speak the language, which is most prevalent in its “traditional heartlands” of the western Highlands and Western Isles.

Homebase Inverurie.
You will find heating and teas in this aisle, however, there is no Tetley.

However, the English-Gaelic translation in its Oban store is understandable, as an estimated 9% of the town’s residents can speak the language, with the “west Highland capital” affectionately referred to the “Gateway to the Isles”.

Things have changed in the past 15 years for Homebase, as their “over 30 stores” have been cut down to eight, with branches in the Bridge of Don area of Aberdeen, Portlethen and Inverness shutting down between 2018 and 2019.

Homebase Inverurie.
There is no bilingual translation on all of the store’s signs.

In Wales, where about 18% of the nation’s population speaks Welsh, both of its Homebase stores in Bridgend and Haverfordwest have bilingual signage.

A spokesman for Bòrd na Gàidhlig – whose responsibility is to promote the language – told The P&J: “Bòrd na Gàidhlig has always been happy to support any business or organisation looking to promote the Gaelic language in all areas of Scotland.”

Homebase Inverurie.
Customers get a bilingual thank you.

Despite Homebase’s efforts in Inverurie, you are more likely to hear locals say “fit like” rather than “ciamar a tha thu” in this part of the world.

Last year the firm scrapped plans to open up a new store at Aberdeen’s Beach Retail Park.

Do you think Scottish Gaelic should be promoted in the north-east, or should it be Doric instead? Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation