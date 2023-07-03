Exclusive: Homebase AXES £850,000 plans for new Aberdeen store

Homebase has officially scrapped expensive plans to turn an empty Aberdeen gym into a new store.

The DIY giant last year unveiled popular proposals to convert DW Fitness into a new branch.

DW Sports and Fitness closed when Covid struck in March 2020, and the company collapsed just a few months later.

Homebase bosses estimated the revamp, which would include a garden centre to the rear, would cost about £850,000.

Customers were elated, with many taking to social media to share their excitement when we revealed the plans.

Jessica Williams said “I’m so excited”, while Naomi Poyser added “perfect for us both wanting to decorate our flats” and Chris Carter exclaimed “Homebase is coming back!”

Aberdeen Homebase axed despite deal sealed last summer

The scheme was rubber-stamped by Aberdeen City Council after Edinburgh-based consultants John Handley Associates sent a letter on behalf of retail park owners Standard Life Assurance Ltd.

They said that a deal with Homebase had already been struck, pending the planning approval.

But not everyone was happy.

The approval came despite the owners of the Bon Accord Centre lamenting the plans – warning they would lure shoppers away from the city centre.

But almost a year on, there has been no activity at the Beach Boulevard unit just across from Asda.

Why has Homebase scrapped the plans?

And now papers lodged with the local authority confirm the £850,000 works are being dropped.

A spokeswoman for Homebase told us that, after “further consideration”, the firm decided the location “wasn’t quite right for them”.

The closest Homebase to Aberdeen is in Inverurie, while the other seven Scottish branches are in the Central Belt.

The company left Aberdeen shoppers disappointed when it closed its Bridge of Don branch in August 2018.

How is Homebase faring in cost of living crisis?

The retailer benefited from a boom in DIY trade during the pandemic, but it’s been an up and down period since then.

Bosses bemoaned a “tough winter and slow start to spring” with “customers spending cautiously” amid the cost of living crisis.

But they saw some signs for optimism in May, with a bumper weekend as temperatures soared across the UK.

According to the Retail Gazette, more than 22,000 barbecues were purchased, and sales in storage rose over 12% as shoppers spring cleaned their homes.

Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen Beach traders

This blow for the Beach Boulevard Retail Park follows a series of setbacks for the adjacent Queens Links Leisure Park.

Plans for a Starbucks there were recently rejected, following the closure of three big-name restaurants in recent years.

But there was some good news for independent traders last week, when the council paved the way for six more food trucks nearby at Aberdeen Beach.