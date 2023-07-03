Exclusive: Homebase AXES £850,000 plans for new Aberdeen store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Homebase AXES £850,000 plans for new Aberdeen store

The plans were approved by the council last year, but bosses at the national firm have now confirmed they won't be moving forward.

By Ben Hendry
Plans for a new Aberdeen Homebase have been axed a year after being approved.
The gym has been empty for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Homebase has officially scrapped expensive plans to turn an empty Aberdeen gym into a new store.

The DIY giant last year unveiled popular proposals to convert DW Fitness into a new branch.

DW Sports and Fitness closed when Covid struck in March 2020, and the company collapsed just a few months later.

Homebase bosses estimated the revamp, which would include a garden centre to the rear, would cost about £850,000.

The huge two-storey gym, with its own pool, has been empty for almost three years. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Customers were elated, with many taking to social media to share their excitement when we revealed the plans.

Jessica Williams said “I’m so excited”, while Naomi Poyser added “perfect for us both wanting to decorate our flats” and Chris Carter exclaimed “Homebase is coming back!”

Aberdeen Homebase axed despite deal sealed last summer

The scheme was rubber-stamped by Aberdeen City Council after Edinburgh-based consultants John Handley Associates sent a letter on behalf of retail park owners Standard Life Assurance Ltd.

They said that a deal with Homebase had already been struck, pending the planning approval.

The Homebase plans at Aberdeen’s Beach Boulevard retail park have been axed. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But not everyone was happy.

The approval came despite the owners of the Bon Accord Centre lamenting the plans – warning they would lure shoppers away from the city centre.

But almost a year on, there has been no activity at the Beach Boulevard unit just across from Asda.

Why has Homebase scrapped the plans?

And now papers lodged with the local authority confirm the £850,000 works are being dropped.

A spokeswoman for Homebase told us that, after “further consideration”, the firm decided the location “wasn’t quite right for them”.

The Beach Boulevard retail park is home to several big name brands. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The closest Homebase to Aberdeen is in Inverurie, while the other seven Scottish branches are in the Central Belt.

The company left Aberdeen shoppers disappointed when it closed its Bridge of Don branch in August 2018.

The Homebase at Bridge of Don closed five years ago. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

How is Homebase faring in cost of living crisis?

The retailer benefited from a boom in DIY trade during the pandemic, but it’s been an up and down period since then.

Bosses bemoaned a “tough winter and slow start to spring” with “customers spending cautiously” amid the cost of living crisis.

The shop would have opened across from Pets at Home. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

But they saw some signs for optimism in May, with a bumper weekend as temperatures soared across the UK.

According to the Retail Gazette, more than 22,000 barbecues were purchased, and sales in storage rose over 12% as shoppers spring cleaned their homes.

Mixed fortunes for Aberdeen Beach traders

This blow for the Beach Boulevard Retail Park follows a series of setbacks for the adjacent Queens Links Leisure Park.

Plans for a Starbucks there were recently rejected, following the closure of three big-name restaurants in recent years.

But there was some good news for independent traders last week, when the council paved the way for six more food trucks nearby at Aberdeen Beach.

