Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Making waves! Talented Stonehaven breaks records at British Championships

Dean Fearn has dreams of competing alongside the best at the Olympics in 2028.

By Ross Hempseed
Dean Fearn competed down in London at the weekend. Image: Scottish Swimming.
Dean Fearn competed down in London at the weekend. Image: Scottish Swimming.

A talented teenager from Stonehaven has set some personal bests competing alongside the fastest swimmers in the UK.

Dean Fearn, 16, smashed his personal best in every event he competed in at the Speedo British Swimming Championships at the London Aquatics Centre this weekend.

Competing in four events, the 6ft 4in athlete, managed to break three Scottish junior records with his times.

Dean is confident in his swimming prowess, having been encouraged to compete while studying at Lathallan School in Johnshaven.

He has aspirations to compete alongside the best of the best at an Olympic level in Los Angeles in 2028.

In the 200m Backstroke Junior Final, Dean dipped under the European Junior nomination standard in a Scottish Junior record of 2:02.12.

He said: “I’ve had an amazing week and I’ve been really happy with my swims. I’ve PB’d in everything and I think the one I’m most proud of is my 100 fly. That was a PB by over a second.

Dean smashed three Scottish junior swimming records

I’ve learned a lot, this is a new pool to me, it’s good to discover new pools and how they feel.

Last year, Dean was one of only three Scottish swimmers to take part in the European Youth Olympics in Maribor, Slovenia – and the only one from the north and northeast.

Being 6ft 4in has helped the teenager power through the water getting faster each time he competes. Image: Scottish Swimming.

While competing in the event, he took on competitors much more experienced than him.

He then had a quick turnaround for the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, where he achieved a gold medal in the 50m butterfly.

Dean is now back in the north-east preparing for the Scottish National Age Group Swimming Championships.

The event will begin on Wednesday, April 10, at the Aberdeen Sports Village.

Sky’s the limit for Stonehaven swimmer Dean Fearn as he heads to Youth Olympics

Conversation