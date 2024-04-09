Drug-fuelled criminals jailed for George Street assault that used car as a weapon

Two men who took part in a broad daylight attack using a car as a weapon were each jailed for six years today.

Jeffrey Binnie, 30, and William Hanratty, 41, were both also banned from driving for 15 years after a judge told them a motor vehicle was used as “an intrinsic part of the offence”.

The pair assaulted Garry Black at George Street, in Aberdeen, on February 27 last year and twice struck him with the car driven by Binnie during that attack.

Lord Scott told them at the High Court in Edinburgh that although they played different roles and carried out different acts during the assault they had pled guilty on an art and part basis.

The judge said: “This means you are both responsible for assaulting Mr Black by driving a motor vehicle at him.”

Lord Scott said that reports prepared for the court confirmed that Binnie and Hanratty were heavily under the influence of drugs when the attack was perpetrated.

The judge pointed out that the attack was committed in broad daylight, in a public street and with many innocent members of the public in the vicinity.

Both originally accused of attempted murder

He said both have lengthy criminal records and ordered that they should be under supervision for a further three-year period when they will be under licence and can be returned to prison if they breach its terms.

Lord Scott told Binnie and Hanratty that they would have faced eight-year jail terms for the attack if convicted after trial, but the sentences would be reduced to reflect their early guilty pleas.

Binnie and Hanratty, both prisoners, had originally faced a charge of attempting to murder the victim but earlier pled guilty to a reduced charge of assault to danger of life.

The court heard that Hanratty was seen in possession of a wheel wrench after leaving the passenger side of a grey car driven by Binnie.

The vehicle followed Hanratty who attempted to strike the victim with the wrench and he was forced off the pavement as the vehicle moved towards him.

Advocate depute Stephen McCloy said: “Mr Black was struck by the vehicle, causing him to fall onto the bonnet of the car.”

“He was thereafter carried at speed to the opposite side of the road before the vehicle stopped, throwing the victim to the pavement,” said the prosecutor.

Hanratty then ran towards Mr Black as he was on the ground and kicked him.

Mr McCloy said: “Mr Black then got up, approached the vehicle and it again drove at him, striking him and caused him to collide with a green stationary car.”

Hanratty got into the car used in the attack before it was driven off from the scene.

Mr Black was noted by police to have pain and bruising to his left elbow and right leg.

Defence counsel John Brannigan, for Binnie, said he had struggled to cope with personal difficulties and become involved in substance abuse.

Neil Shand, for Hanratty, said he has shown remorse and is currently receiving treatment for opiate dependency.