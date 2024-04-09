Drug-fuelled criminals jailed for George Street assault that used car as a weapon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drug-fuelled criminals jailed for George Street assault that used car as a weapon

Jeffrey Binnie and William Hanratty's hit-and-run attack took place in broad daylight and just yards from innocent shoppers.

By Dave Finlay
Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson

Two men who took part in a broad daylight attack using a car as a weapon were each jailed for six years today.

Jeffrey Binnie, 30, and William Hanratty, 41, were both also banned from driving for 15 years after a judge told them a motor vehicle was used as “an intrinsic part of the offence”.

The pair assaulted Garry Black at George Street, in Aberdeen, on February 27 last year and twice struck him with the car driven by Binnie during that attack.

Lord Scott told them at the High Court in Edinburgh that although they played different roles and carried out different acts during the assault they had pled guilty on an art and part basis.

Police cordoned off part of George Street in the wake of the attack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The judge said: “This means you are both responsible for assaulting Mr Black by driving a motor vehicle at him.”

Lord Scott said that reports prepared for the court confirmed that Binnie and Hanratty were heavily under the influence of drugs when the attack was perpetrated.

The judge pointed out that the attack was committed in broad daylight, in a public street and with many innocent members of the public in the vicinity.

Both originally accused of attempted murder

He said both have lengthy criminal records and ordered that they should be under supervision for a further three-year period when they will be under licence and can be returned to prison if they breach its terms.

Lord Scott told Binnie and Hanratty that they would have faced eight-year jail terms for the attack if convicted after trial, but the sentences would be reduced to reflect their early guilty pleas.

Binnie and Hanratty, both prisoners, had originally faced a charge of attempting to murder the victim but earlier pled guilty to a reduced charge of assault to danger of life.

The court heard that Hanratty was seen in possession of a wheel wrench after leaving the passenger side of a grey car driven by Binnie.

Police officers at the scene of the incident on George Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The vehicle followed Hanratty who attempted to strike the victim with the wrench and he was forced off the pavement as the vehicle moved towards him.

Advocate depute Stephen McCloy said: “Mr Black was struck by the vehicle, causing him to fall onto the bonnet of the car.”

“He was thereafter carried at speed to the opposite side of the road before the vehicle stopped, throwing the victim to the pavement,” said the prosecutor.

Hanratty then ran towards Mr Black as he was on the ground and kicked him.

Mr McCloy said: “Mr Black then got up, approached the vehicle and it again drove at him, striking him and caused him to collide with a green stationary car.”

Hanratty got into the car used in the attack before it was driven off from the scene.

Mr Black was noted by police to have pain and bruising to his left elbow and right leg.

Defence counsel John Brannigan, for Binnie, said he had struggled to cope with personal difficulties and become involved in substance abuse.

Neil Shand, for Hanratty, said he has shown remorse and is currently receiving treatment for opiate dependency.

 

More from Crime & Courts

Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Jail warning for Highland teen who drove over man's legs in Transit van
Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen auxiliary nurse who poisoned child jailed for seven years
Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Peterhead OAP avoids jail after admitting killing pensioner in rural crash
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Armed robber lunged at Aberdeen shop assistant with scissors
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Paedophile found with images of children in 32 separate online folders avoids prison
Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Aberdeen nan's 'proceeds of crime' home contains unsafe concrete, court told
Natalie Green outside Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Peterhead woman who scammed pals out of thousands for dream wedding ordered to pay…
Stock Fire engine
Bumbling Aberdeen dealer caught after cannabis kitchen fire
Andrew Allan, the thief that Aberdeen mum and daughter forced to return items
Aberdeen man turned bedroom into mini cannabis factory
Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a Grindr attacker and a Wick sextortionist