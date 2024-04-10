Plans to turn Aberdeen’s historic Northern Hotel into student flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to turn Aberdeen’s historic Northern Hotel into student flats

The hotel closed in 2022 after facing "crippling" power bills.

By Ben Hendry
Aberdeen's Northern Hotel could become flats for city students.
Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s empty Northern Hotel could be turned into student flats more than a year after closing down.

The Art Deco landmark at the junction of Great Northern Road and Clifton Road dates back decades.

But it closed in late 2022 amid rocketing power bills.

The Northern Hotel could be new Aberdeen student flats.
The Northern Hotel could be new Aberdeen student flats.

And now developers Inspired Living LLP want to convert the building close to Aberdeen University into dozens of student flats.

The scheme will require a string of internal alterations to the A-listed venue.

The Northern Hotel seen here in 1983. Image: Aberdeen Journals

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council hail the 1938-built Northern Hotel as “a fine example of art deco architecture”.

Architects say it closed in response to “crippling energy costs”.

How would Northern Hotel be turned into new Aberdeen student flats?

The 32-bedroom hotel building would be renovated to become 47 student flats.

Each would have its own kitchenette and bathroom, with a shower.

The public bar, facing Clifton Road, along with the Astoria dining hall and Ellington bar on the other side of the building would all be turned into apartments.

Image: DC Thomson
Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the hotel’s current kitchen would become a 20-seater cinema.

And a small gym would be formed on the ground floor too.

The ballroom on the first floor would become a social space with its own library.

Planners say this would “protect the architectural significance” of these historic areas.

It would have a private dining room as well.

But does Aberdeen need MORE student flats?

Various former hotels have been turned into student flats in recent years.

But according to Inspired Living LLP, the Granite City still has a shortage.

The ballroom at the venue.

The documents add: “Commercial property agents have confirmed that there remains a need for further student accommodation in Aberdeen.

“It is self-evident that Inspired Living LLP would not be advancing these proposals unless they were satisfied that there is a demand for such.”

They add that these proposals would “safeguard this important listed building into the future”.

You can see the plans here.

More empty Union Street offices to be converted into flats

Conversation