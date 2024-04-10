Plans to turn Aberdeen’s historic Northern Hotel into student flats

Aberdeen’s empty Northern Hotel could be turned into student flats more than a year after closing down.

The Art Deco landmark at the junction of Great Northern Road and Clifton Road dates back decades.

But it closed in late 2022 amid rocketing power bills.

And now developers Inspired Living LLP want to convert the building close to Aberdeen University into dozens of student flats.

The scheme will require a string of internal alterations to the A-listed venue.

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council hail the 1938-built Northern Hotel as “a fine example of art deco architecture”.

Architects say it closed in response to “crippling energy costs”.

How would Northern Hotel be turned into new Aberdeen student flats?

The 32-bedroom hotel building would be renovated to become 47 student flats.

Each would have its own kitchenette and bathroom, with a shower.

The public bar, facing Clifton Road, along with the Astoria dining hall and Ellington bar on the other side of the building would all be turned into apartments.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s current kitchen would become a 20-seater cinema.

And a small gym would be formed on the ground floor too.

The ballroom on the first floor would become a social space with its own library.

Planners say this would “protect the architectural significance” of these historic areas.

It would have a private dining room as well.

But does Aberdeen need MORE student flats?

Various former hotels have been turned into student flats in recent years.

But according to Inspired Living LLP, the Granite City still has a shortage.

The documents add: “Commercial property agents have confirmed that there remains a need for further student accommodation in Aberdeen.

“It is self-evident that Inspired Living LLP would not be advancing these proposals unless they were satisfied that there is a demand for such.”

They add that these proposals would “safeguard this important listed building into the future”.

You can see the plans here.