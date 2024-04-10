Work approved as new Elgin location for Poundstretcher moving closer to reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work approved as new Elgin location for Poundstretcher moving closer to reality

In February, we revealed Poundstretcher were returning to Elgin.

By Sean McAngus
The former Anytime Fitness, where the new Elgin Poundstretcher will be
The former Anytime Fitness.

A former Elgin gym is moving closer to becoming Poundstretcher’s new home in the town.

Unit 4 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road was previously home to Anytime Fitness until they closed in 2021.

Since its sudden closure, the unit has been empty.

Anytime Fitness, in Elgin
The former Anytime Fitness.

In February, we revealed the discount store company’s plans to return to Elgin.

The store will boast a wide variety of brands and a large pet section.

Poundstretcher last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place in a building shared with TK Maxx.

However, it shut its doors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the unit has been filled by Poundland, as fire repairs and the redevelopment of their High Street building take place.

The old Poundstretcher in Elgin
The discount store company last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place.

What is happening with the new store?

Planning officials have given the go-ahead for work to start on fitting out the unit for the new Poundstretcher store.

According to the building warrant, the makeover of the unit could cost around £100,000.

A Poundstretcher spokeswoman previously told the Press and Journal: “We’ll be opening with massive opening offers at a former gym site on Elgin Retail Park.

“We’re excited to once again service the community with our discount range and create jobs for local residents.

“We look forward to sharing details of the opening day celebrations soon.”

When will the new Elgin Poundstretcher open?

The Press and Journal asked the firm when they hope to open.

However, the bosses have been tight-lipped so far.

Poundstretcher will be the latest arrival at Elgin Retail Park after the opening of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland’s charity shop and PureGym.

