Work approved as new Elgin location for Poundstretcher moving closer to reality

A former Elgin gym is moving closer to becoming Poundstretcher’s new home in the town.

Unit 4 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road was previously home to Anytime Fitness until they closed in 2021.

Since its sudden closure, the unit has been empty.

In February, we revealed the discount store company’s plans to return to Elgin.

The store will boast a wide variety of brands and a large pet section.

Poundstretcher last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place in a building shared with TK Maxx.

However, it shut its doors in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the unit has been filled by Poundland, as fire repairs and the redevelopment of their High Street building take place.

What is happening with the new store?

Planning officials have given the go-ahead for work to start on fitting out the unit for the new Poundstretcher store.

According to the building warrant, the makeover of the unit could cost around £100,000.

A Poundstretcher spokeswoman previously told the Press and Journal: “We’ll be opening with massive opening offers at a former gym site on Elgin Retail Park.

“We’re excited to once again service the community with our discount range and create jobs for local residents.

“We look forward to sharing details of the opening day celebrations soon.”

When will the new Elgin Poundstretcher open?

The Press and Journal asked the firm when they hope to open.

However, the bosses have been tight-lipped so far.

Poundstretcher will be the latest arrival at Elgin Retail Park after the opening of Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland’s charity shop and PureGym.