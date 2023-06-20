Former Hilton Garden Inn to welcome first students this September with transformation under way

Aberdeen’s former Hilton Garden Inn will be brought back to life within months as new student flats.

The the seven-storey complex on St Andrew Street closed amid the pandemic in the autumn of 2020.

For almost three years, it lay empty.

During that time, the building became the subject of a dispute between the council and developers.

But plans to reopen it as student accommodation were finally approved last year.

And this spring, builders arrived to begin the controversial conversion.

Cash to go towards local facilities as students move in

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council show that the work started on April 3.

As part of the deal to transform the vacant hotel, Edinburgh-based Optimal Student will pay £36,000 into the area.

The cash will go towards increasing capacity at Denburn Medical Practice and Holburn Medical Practice.

What was the row about?

The plans came at the same time as similar proposals – with the former Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane also becoming more than 100 student flats.

But other residents in the George Street area blasted the plans for the old Hilton Garden Inn.

They took particular exception to sharing the courtyard at the rear of the hotel with students – raising fears about unruly behaviour.

Councillors later binned the proposal at a crunch meeting, saying the living conditions would be too “cramped”.

But the Scottish Government granted permission on appeal, after a planning expert visited to inspect the size of the rooms – and left satisfied.

Work on Hilton Garden Inn student flats had ‘tight deadline’

The work comes after lenders Blackfinch Property gave the developers a loan of £9.7 million for the project.

They say only “minimal work” is required to turn it into “premium student accommodation”.

The company adds that all 105 rooms will be “larger than the typical studio rooms available in purpose-built student accommodation schemes”.

David Diemer, investment director at Blackfinch Property, said: “We were delighted to be able to conclude this development loan to ensure the conversion of the property to provide much-needed student accommodation.

“We had a tight deadline to allow the contractors to get on-site and work to have the rooms ready for the September 2023 academic year and new student intake.”