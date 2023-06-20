Former Hilton Garden Inn to welcome first students this September with transformation under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Hilton Garden Inn to welcome first students this September with transformation under way

It comes after residents launched an unsuccessful battle against the plans.

By Ben Hendry
Work to turn the old Hilton Garden Inn into student flats is under way.
Work to turn the old Hilton Garden Inn into student flats is under way. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s former Hilton Garden Inn will be brought back to life within months as new student flats.

The the seven-storey complex on St Andrew Street closed amid the pandemic in the autumn of 2020.

For almost three years, it lay empty.

During that time, the building became the subject of a dispute between the council and developers.

But plans to reopen it as student accommodation were finally approved last year.

And this spring, builders arrived to begin the controversial conversion.

The Hilton Garden Inn on St Andrew Street, pictured here in 2021.
The Hilton Garden Inn on St Andrew Street, pictured here in 2021. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Cash to go towards local facilities as students move in

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council show that the work started on April 3.

As part of the deal to transform the vacant hotel, Edinburgh-based Optimal Student will pay £36,000 into the area.

The cash will go towards increasing capacity at Denburn Medical Practice and Holburn Medical Practice.

What was the row about?

The plans came at the same time as similar proposals – with the former Travelodge on Justice Mill Lane also becoming more than 100 student flats.

The huge hotel just off Union Street is also being converted. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson 

But other residents in the George Street area blasted the plans for the old Hilton Garden Inn.

They took particular exception to sharing the courtyard at the rear of the hotel with students – raising fears about unruly behaviour.

Councillors later binned the proposal at a crunch meeting, saying the living conditions would be too “cramped”.

But the Scottish Government granted permission on appeal, after a planning expert visited to inspect the size of the rooms – and left satisfied. 

Work on Hilton Garden Inn student flats had ‘tight deadline’

The work comes after lenders Blackfinch Property gave the developers a loan of £9.7 million for the project.

They say only “minimal work” is required to turn it into “premium student accommodation”.

The company adds that all 105 rooms will be “larger than the typical studio rooms available in purpose-built student accommodation schemes”.

David Diemer, investment director at Blackfinch Property, said: “We were delighted to be able to conclude this development loan to ensure the conversion of the property to provide much-needed student accommodation.

“We had a tight deadline to allow the contractors to get on-site and work to have the rooms ready for the September 2023 academic year and new student intake.”

