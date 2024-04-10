Hutcheon Street next road in Aberdeen to close as MORE roadworks confirmed

Signs have been put on display in Aberdeen to warn drivers of another upcoming road closure in the city centre.

North-east drivers have been forced to navigate a number of restrictions across the region in recent weeks with even more chaos expected.

The latest confirmed closure in the city centre will begin at 4am on Sunday, April 21 on Hutcheon Street.

The busy street will be closed between the junctions for George Street and Berryden Road for almost two weeks.

Aberdeen City Council has not yet confirmed what works will be carried out while the road is closed.

If all goes to plan, the road will reopen to traffic after 5pm on Friday, May 3.

Parking will also be restricted on Hutcheon Street during this time, according to notices put up this week.

It states: “Aberdeen City Council hereby gives notice that parking restrictions will apply here.

“Offending vehicles will be towed away.”

Hutcheon Street closure part of city roadworks

The Hutcheon Street closure will be the latest in a list of disruptions in and around the city centre.

Today, traffic was seen building up along King Street in both directions due to temporary traffic lights.

Only one lane of vehicles is able to move at a time while the lights are in place near the entrance to Aberdeen University.

Drivers have been warned of further disruption in the area from next week when part of St Machar Drive will only be open one way.

Between April 15 and 19, the road will be only open eastbound from King Street to St Machar Place while electric vehicle charge points are installed.

This will switch to westbound travel between April 18 and 26 once the other lane is completed.

More roadworks across Aberdeen

Scotstown roundabout in Bridge of Don will be closed overnight for nine nights in a row between 6pm and 6am. The scheduled dates are Sunday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 23.