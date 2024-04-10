Hutcheon Street next road in Aberdeen to close as MORE roadworks confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hutcheon Street next road in Aberdeen to close as MORE roadworks confirmed

Map reveals closures north-east drivers will have to navigate over next few weeks.

By Ellie Milne
Roadworks sign on Hutcheon Street
Signs have been put out on Hutcheon Street to let motorists know when the roadworks are taking place. Image: DC Thomson.

Signs have been put on display in Aberdeen to warn drivers of another upcoming road closure in the city centre.

North-east drivers have been forced to navigate a number of restrictions across the region in recent weeks with even more chaos expected.

The latest confirmed closure in the city centre will begin at 4am on Sunday, April 21 on Hutcheon Street.

Map of roadworks in Aberdeen
Some of the roadwork hotspots in Aberdeen. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

The busy street will be closed between the junctions for George Street and Berryden Road for almost two weeks.

Aberdeen City Council has not yet confirmed what works will be carried out while the road is closed.

If all goes to plan, the road will reopen to traffic after 5pm on Friday, May 3.

The council has confirmed parking restrictions will also be in place. Image: DC Thomson.

Parking will also be restricted on Hutcheon Street during this time, according to notices put up this week.

It states: “Aberdeen City Council hereby gives notice that parking restrictions will apply here.

“Offending vehicles will be towed away.”

Hutcheon Street closure part of city roadworks

Road closed sign on Hutcheon Street, Aberdeen
Hutcheon Street will be closed between George Street and Berryden Road. Image: DC Thomson.

The Hutcheon Street closure will be the latest in a list of disruptions in and around the city centre.

Today, traffic was seen building up along King Street in both directions due to temporary traffic lights.

Only one lane of vehicles is able to move at a time while the lights are in place near the entrance to Aberdeen University.

Single file traffic on King Street
Traffic has been building on King Street due to temporary traffic lights. Image: DC Thomson.

Drivers have been warned of further disruption in the area from next week when part of St Machar Drive will only be open one way.

Between April 15 and 19, the road will be only open eastbound from King Street to St Machar Place while electric vehicle charge points are installed.

This will switch to westbound travel between April 18 and 26 once the other lane is completed.

More roadworks across Aberdeen

Yellow road closed sign on Great Southern Road
The A92 is closed between Bridge of Dee and the Charleston flyover. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
  • The A92 is closed between the Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee until Friday, April 19. The Bridge of Dee roundabout and part of Great Southern road are included in the closure this week.
  • There are temporary traffic lights on Garthdee Road and a lane closure between Garthdee roundabout and the entrance to Boots and Curry’s until 4pm on Friday, April 26.

Traffic chaos out of Aberdeen on first day of A92 roadworks

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To let sign outside property on Carden Place, Aberdeen.
West End walkout: More than 20 properties for sale or to let in once…
Jake Paul has been challenged by Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister. Image: Kenny Elrick/Shutterstock.
'I'd knock that smirk off his face': Jake Paul given fight invitation by Aberdeen…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Sentencing of drug-dealing Aberdeenshire mum Amy Beck who was convicted of causing the death of her baby son Olly-James Sievwright Picture shows; Baby Olly-James Sievwright and mum Amy Beck. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (Olly-James Sievwright) and DC Thomson (Amy Beck) Date; Unknown
Drug-dealing Fraserburgh mum jailed for causing baby son’s death
Ellon Roundabout
Driver taken to hospital following A90 collision near Ellon
Aberdeen's Northern Hotel could become flats for city students.
Plans to turn Aberdeen's historic Northern Hotel into student flats
Alisdair Randalls is standing trial accused of rape at the High Court in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen DJ denies rapes and tells jury two accusers are making it up
Most trains between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee have been cancelled after a a Caledonian Sleeper train broke down at Stonehaven. Image: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock
All lines reopen following sleeper break down at Stonehaven
Police in hi-visibility jackets policing crowd control at a UK event; Shutterstock ID
Missing Aboyne man Thomas Kellet traced safe and well
The new Howdens is planned for Banchory Business Park.
Plans to bring Howdens hardware firm to Banchory unveiled
Graphic for APA International Season
See it here first! Edinburgh Fringe performers to take shows to Aberdeen for city's…