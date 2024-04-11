Safety warning issued to tourists after motorhome is ‘blown down hill’ on NC500 route

The North Coast 500 has become one of the most popular tourist routes in the world.

With stunning views of some of Scotland’s mountains and beaches, it is clear why the 516-mile route attracts so many tourists to the Highlands each year.

However, its rise in popularity has also led to an increase in complaints surrounding road safety, traffic, littering and even human waste.

It has been suggested many issues arise due to people not being fully prepared for their journeys before taking off.

Just last weekend, a motorhome was completely destroyed after being “blown” down a hill during stormy weather in Shieldaig.

Luckily, those inside the six-berth vehicle – who had stopped to shelter from Storm Kathleen – were not injured.

Motorhome destroyed during NC500 trip

Peter Schmidt, owner of Luna Motorhome Hire which rented out the vehicle, told The Press and Journal: “The people in the van told us they were sitting inside waiting for winds to die down before moving on.

“A freak gust of wind blew the van over the ledge and down the side of the cliff before it rolled over a couple of times.

“It came to a standstill and they managed to get out, then it fell apart.”

Photos taken on the day show the whole back and roof of the van were crushed, while all of the holiday makers’ belongings and debris were strewn across the cliffside.

If the van had rolled any further, it could have ended up in the water.

The customers reported the incident, which was attended by the fire service and paramedics, to the hire company shortly after it happened on Sunday.

Luna Motorhome Hire, based in Towcester, had upcoming bookings worth £15,000 on the Rollerteam Zefiro 675 motorhome.

Peter said its loss has been a “massive” financial hit.

Safety warning to tourists

As the summer months approach, more and more people will be preparing for motorhome holidays, with many heading to the NC500.

Peter, who launched his company in 2018 and will have 30 vans by the end of this year, has used the opportunity to share a safety message with tourists.

“For customers, the most important thing is to be aware of how much larger a motorhome is than a car,” he said. “They’re not easy to drive.

“Consider taking a smaller campervan rather than a three-metre wide motorhome when driving along single track roads. And, when driving, be aware of all road signs.

“Weather conditions are also a major thing. The weather was freakish this weekend with the high winds from Storm Kathleen but also check the forecasts and be aware of what the conditions will be.”

“A lot of people from cities, for example, are not used to driving out in the open like much of the NC500. You need to read up about a place before you go.

“It’s a great trip but if inexperienced, I would not recommend it as a first trip in a motorhome.”