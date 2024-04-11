Safety warning issued to tourists after motorhome is ‘blown down hill’ on NC500 route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Safety warning issued to tourists after motorhome is ‘blown down hill’ on NC500 route

A "freak gust of wind" blew the van over a ledge and down the side of a cliff in Shieldaig.

By Ellie Milne
Luckily, those inside the six-berth vehicle - who had stopped to shelter from Storm Kathleen - were not injured
Luckily, those inside the six-berth vehicle - who had stopped to shelter from Storm Kathleen - were not injured

The North Coast 500 has become one of the most popular tourist routes in the world.

With stunning views of some of Scotland’s mountains and beaches, it is clear why the 516-mile route attracts so many tourists to the Highlands each year.

However, its rise in popularity has also led to an increase in complaints surrounding road safety, traffic, littering and even human waste.

It has been suggested many issues arise due to people not being fully prepared for their journeys before taking off.

Destroyed motorhome
The aftermath of the sixth-berth motorhome being blown down the side of a cliff on the NC500. Image: Peter Schmidt.

Just last weekend, a motorhome was completely destroyed after being “blown” down a hill during stormy weather in Shieldaig.

Luckily, those inside the six-berth vehicle – who had stopped to shelter from Storm Kathleen – were not injured.

Motorhome destroyed during NC500 trip

Peter Schmidt, owner of Luna Motorhome Hire which rented out the vehicle, told The Press and Journal: “The people in the van told us they were sitting inside waiting for winds to die down before moving on.

“A freak gust of wind blew the van over the ledge and down the side of the cliff before it rolled over a couple of times.

“It came to a standstill and they managed to get out, then it fell apart.”

Aftermath of motorhome rolling down hill
The motorhome was completely destroyed after being blown down a hill in Shieldaig. Image: Peter Schmidt.

Photos taken on the day show the whole back and roof of the van were crushed, while all of the holiday makers’ belongings and debris were strewn across the cliffside.

If the van had rolled any further, it could have ended up in the water.

The customers reported the incident, which was attended by the fire service and paramedics, to the hire company shortly after it happened on Sunday.

Luna Motorhome Hire, based in Towcester, had upcoming bookings worth £15,000 on the Rollerteam Zefiro 675 motorhome.

Peter said its loss has been a “massive” financial hit.

Safety warning to tourists

As the summer months approach, more and more people will be preparing for motorhome holidays, with many heading to the NC500.

Peter, who launched his company in 2018 and will have 30 vans by the end of this year, has used the opportunity to share a safety message with tourists.

“For customers, the most important thing is to be aware of how much larger a motorhome is than a car,” he said. “They’re not easy to drive.

“Consider taking a smaller campervan rather than a three-metre wide motorhome when driving along single track roads. And, when driving, be aware of all road signs.

Motorhome away to be recovered
The destroyed motorhome was recovered from Shieldaig. Image: Peter Schmidt.

“Weather conditions are also a major thing. The weather was freakish this weekend with the high winds from Storm Kathleen but also check the forecasts and be aware of what the conditions will be.”

“A lot of people from cities, for example, are not used to driving out in the open like much of the NC500. You need to read up about a place before you go.

“It’s a great trip but if inexperienced, I would not recommend it as a first trip in a motorhome.”

North Coast 500: Organisers on 2024 preparations, ‘staycations’ and expectations

More from Highlands & Islands

Breaking news image.
A87 closed for second time in 24 hours following three-vehicle crash
David McPherson, his wife Elza McPherson, of Inverness, and their grandson, aged just 2, were killed in a crash near Slochd summit in July. Image: Sandy McCook.
US tourist denies causing crash that killed Highland toddler and his grandparents
A car on its side surrounded by police cars and other vehicles on the A96.
One person taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A96
Sean Casey, who has been convicted of shetland orkney rapes
Man jailed for 11 years after being convicted of rapes in Shetland and Orkney
The Original Factory Shop opening in Stonehaven. Image: TOFS
Nairn Original Factory Shop: Opening date revealed for new discount department store
A visualisation of the new rescue centre. Image: Glencoe MRT
'We need your help!' Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team launches crowdfunder to help pay for…
Buckie lifeboat called to help burning fishing boat in the Moray Firth.
Man and dog rescued after fishing boat catches fire and sinks in Moray Firth
Breaking news image.
A87 reopens following one-vehicle crash on Skye
The house on Urquhart Street has been left damaged by the blaze last night. Image: Jasperimage.
Fire-hit Forres property locked down as investigation launched
Lorna Slater visited Fort William as part of the national park process.
Lochaber national park bid: 'No' campaigners claim 'snub' by Lorna Slater during Fort William…
2