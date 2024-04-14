The P&J Run Fest in numbers – from youngest and oldest participants to total distance covered

More than 750 people turned out for the first-ever P&J Run Fest on Sunday – and we have all the key stats behind the event.

The running spectacular was held at P&J Live to benefit The P&J 275 Community Fund.

Causes such as Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland will all benefit.

Here is the event summed up in numbers.

Gender of runners

The gender split for the event was almost even:

Male – 52%

Female – 48%

Youngest runner

At just three, Callum Burnett was the youngest participant.

He took part in the 1k junior fun run with some help from mum and dad, Richard and Claire.

Richard, 37, said: “This is his first run, but he’s been dragged on other ones before in the pram.

“We try to get the whole family out for exercise on a regular basis – it gets us out the house in the morning.”

Evie Atkinson, also three, put on a brave face to complete the gruelling challenge.

Mum Laura said: “She did a run before and I just thought she was just so good at it, so this one is in the area and we thought we’d just go for it.

“She loves it – once she gets going she can’t stop.”

Oldest runner

Austin Kite was the day’s most senior runner at the age of 76.

He had to battle a trapped nerve in his left leg to cross the finish line, but did so with aplomb.

Speaking to The P&J he said he has been running all his life, and gets out there to “jog with a smile”.

He said: “My objective is to get around safely, get my medal and really try to enjoy it.

“But sometimes it is not so easy when you are struggling to get through around halfway.

“I’m going to try and run with a smile on my face.”

Other participants

Runners travelled to take part from as far away as the West Midlands.

A total of 250 runners across the three races were affiliated to running clubs, of which 52 are associated with various Jog Scotland groups.

Total distance covered during P&J Run Fest

The combined distance covered by those taking part was 7,640km.

As the crow flies, that is the same as the distance between Aberdeen and Shanghai.

Food and drink

The huge combined distance covered by the runners demanded plenty of food and water.

More than 1,000 litres of water were drunk by those using the water stations around P&J Live.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 bananas were also handed out to hungry racers.

Volunteers

A total of 45 volunteers helped keep the event running, including cadets from the Westhill 875 Squadron.