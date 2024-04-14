The P&J Run Fest in numbers – from youngest and oldest participants to total distance covered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The P&J Run Fest in numbers – from youngest and oldest participants to total distance covered

More than 750 people took part in the first-ever staging of the event.

By Graham Fleming
Runners at the beginning of the 5 and 10k race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Runners at the beginning of the 5 and 10k race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

More than 750 people turned out for the first-ever P&J Run Fest on Sunday – and we have all the key stats behind the event.

The running spectacular was held at P&J Live to benefit The P&J 275 Community Fund.

Causes such as Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland will all benefit.

Here is the event summed up in numbers.

Fun was had by all at the variety of races at the P&J Live this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Gender of runners

The gender split for the event was almost even:

  • Male – 52%
  • Female – 48%

Youngest runner

At just three, Callum Burnett was the youngest participant.

He took part in the 1k junior fun run with some help from mum and dad, Richard and Claire.

Richard, 37, said: “This is his first run, but he’s been dragged on other ones before in the pram.

“We try to get the whole family out for exercise on a regular basis – it gets us out the house in the morning.”

Callum, right-of-centre, went on his first 1k with help from mum and dad. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Evie Atkinson, also three, put on a brave face to complete the gruelling challenge.

Mum Laura said: “She did a run before and I just thought she was just so good at it, so this one is in the area and we thought we’d just go for it.

“She loves it – once she gets going she can’t stop.”

Evie finished her 1k race this morning. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Oldest runner

Austin Kite was the day’s most senior runner at the age of 76.

He had to battle a trapped nerve in his left leg to cross the finish line, but did so with aplomb.

Speaking to The P&J he said he has been running all his life, and gets out there to “jog with a smile”.

He said: “My objective is to get around safely, get my medal and really try to enjoy it.

“But sometimes it is not so easy when you are struggling to get through around halfway.

“I’m going to try and run with a smile on my face.”

Austin persevered through injury to mark an impressive finish.

Other participants

Runners travelled to take part from as far away as the West Midlands.

A total of 250 runners across the three races were affiliated to running clubs, of which 52 are associated with various Jog Scotland groups.

Total distance covered during P&J Run Fest

The combined distance covered by those taking part was 7,640km.

As the crow flies, that is the same as the distance between Aberdeen and Shanghai.

Runners combined covered the distance from Aberdeen to Shanghai. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Food and drink

The huge combined distance covered by the runners demanded plenty of food and water.

More than 1,000 litres of water were drunk by those using the water stations around P&J Live.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 bananas were also handed out to hungry racers.

Volunteers

A total of 45 volunteers helped keep the event running, including cadets from the Westhill 875 Squadron.

