P&J’s first Run Fest provides day of family fun as north east’s runners young and old get involved

The event was held in aid of The P&J's 275 Community Fund.

By Graham Fleming
The whole Rose family took to the tarmac this morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
The P&J’s first annual Run Fest provided a day of family fun in Aberdeen.

More than 750 competitors of all ages took part in their choice of a 10k, 5k or 1k junior race at P&J Live on Sunday.

Runners starting the Press and Journal run fest 5 and 10k race
Runners at the beginning of the 5k and 10k race. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Money raised will help several charities including Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland.

Among those taking part in their first 1k run were the Rose family – Huey, 9, and Thea, 6, along with parents Lisa and Malcolm.

When asked if they were ready to hit the road ahead of their 10am run, the young pair blurted out “yes!”

P&J Run Fest was family affair

Lisa, 42, said she was happy they could take part “as a whole family”.

She said: “We have kind of done running on and off for the past 20 years – the 5k Race for Life and various other things over the years.

“We dip in and out of it because it is an easy activity that keeps you healthy and it’s not too much of a time commitment.

“It’s just really nice to be able to do this event today as a family. It’s also great to be doing it for charities which are local as well.”

Youngsters took on the early race at the P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Lisa and Malcolm also had their running shoes on for the 11am 5k, and admitted that they would be happy just getting to the end.

Civil servant Malcolm, 44, said: “We don’t really run every weekend we just do it when we have time or it is dry.

“I’m more of a cycler, and the young ones play sports.

“We do go on bike rides together as a family. They love going around cycling and skateboarding – they have plenty of energy.

“We decided to get involved because these two run everywhere – it really does come easy to them.”

Winners take their place on the podium

There were also smiles on the winners podium, as the fastest few were presented with their prize.

Those looking to compete at the run fest took the tarmac in blazing fashion with some quick times.

Ben pictured with Jessica after their big win. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Ben Seath took home the medal for fastest male finish in the 10k race, while Jessica Carns was the first female to finish the longest race.

14-year-old Nathan Lawson from Stonehaven took the prize for the 5k as did Hannah Mutch for the ladies.

Ben, 17, speaking to The Press and Journal said: “I’m feeling quite tired to be honest, it was a difficult course which I wasn’t expecting.

Nathan also scooped first prize in the 5k. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I only signed up about a week ago, and I haven’t done anything like this in a while but it was really good to get out.

“I wasn’t expecting the win, it was a great event for the community and it gets everyone together.”

The P&J Run Fest in numbers – from youngest and oldest participants to total distance covered

