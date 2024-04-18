What has been causing traffic chaos on Aberdeen’s St Machar Drive?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What has been causing traffic chaos on Aberdeen’s St Machar Drive?

A one-way system has been in place on the Aberdeen street since Monday.

By Ellie Milne
Traffic has been building up all week on St Machar Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tomorrow marks five days of Aberdeen drivers being caught up in traffic chaos on St Machar Drive.

Works began on the busy city street on Monday morning with a one-way system put in place for traffic.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed one lane would be closed at a time between the junctions for King Street and St Machar Drive.

This morning, workers changed the direction of travel and cordoned off the eastbound lane.

Drivers have been advised to detour via Great Northern Road, Powis Terrace, Powis Place, Causewayend, Mounthooly and King Street.

The roadworks are expected to last until 5pm on Friday, May 3. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

North-east motorists took to social media to share their frustrations over the “chaotic” traffic with some forced to carry out three-point turns on the road.

The one-way system is in place while works are carried out by a company called Envevo.

It is understood they are installing new EV chargers in the car park across the road from the Spar store.

Traffic issues on St Machar Drive and across Aberdeen

North-east drivers are currently navigating a number of restrictions on Aberdeen roads with more roadworks scheduled.

Hutcheon Street will be closed between George Street and Berryden Road from 4am on Sunday, April 21.

Works are carried out by a company called Envevo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The roadworks are expected to last until 5pm on Friday, May 3.

Drivers are being advised to detour via Caroline Place, Skene Square, Maberly Street, George Street, Powis Terrace, Belmont Road and Berryden Road.

Meanwhile, Scotstown roundabout in Bridge of Don will be closed between 6pm and 6am until Tuesday.

Temporary traffic lights and a lane closure on Garthdee Road have been in place since last month with work expected to be completed by 4pm on Friday, April 26.

They are installing new EV chargers in the car park across the road from the Spar store. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The A92 is expected to reopen tomorrow after being closed between Bridge of Dee and the Charleston flyover for almost two weeks.

The four-mile stretch was blocked off in both directions so resurfacing works could be carried out.

Traffic chaos out of Aberdeen on first day of A92 roadworks

