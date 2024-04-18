What has been causing traffic chaos on Aberdeen’s St Machar Drive?

Tomorrow marks five days of Aberdeen drivers being caught up in traffic chaos on St Machar Drive.

Works began on the busy city street on Monday morning with a one-way system put in place for traffic.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed one lane would be closed at a time between the junctions for King Street and St Machar Drive.

This morning, workers changed the direction of travel and cordoned off the eastbound lane.

Drivers have been advised to detour via Great Northern Road, Powis Terrace, Powis Place, Causewayend, Mounthooly and King Street.

North-east motorists took to social media to share their frustrations over the “chaotic” traffic with some forced to carry out three-point turns on the road.

The one-way system is in place while works are carried out by a company called Envevo.

It is understood they are installing new EV chargers in the car park across the road from the Spar store.

Traffic issues on St Machar Drive and across Aberdeen

North-east drivers are currently navigating a number of restrictions on Aberdeen roads with more roadworks scheduled.

Hutcheon Street will be closed between George Street and Berryden Road from 4am on Sunday, April 21.

The roadworks are expected to last until 5pm on Friday, May 3.

Drivers are being advised to detour via Caroline Place, Skene Square, Maberly Street, George Street, Powis Terrace, Belmont Road and Berryden Road.

Meanwhile, Scotstown roundabout in Bridge of Don will be closed between 6pm and 6am until Tuesday.

Temporary traffic lights and a lane closure on Garthdee Road have been in place since last month with work expected to be completed by 4pm on Friday, April 26.

The A92 is expected to reopen tomorrow after being closed between Bridge of Dee and the Charleston flyover for almost two weeks.

The four-mile stretch was blocked off in both directions so resurfacing works could be carried out.