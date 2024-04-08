Traffic chaos out of Aberdeen on first day of A92 roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Traffic chaos out of Aberdeen on first day of A92 roadworks

Long tailbacks were seen on Wellington Road, with commuters bumper to bumper on the way out of the city.

By Ross Hempseed
Vehicles along Wellington Road out of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Vehicles along Wellington Road out of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

Commuters were brought to a standstill trying to get out of Aberdeen as the first day of roadworks on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road got underway.

Vehicles were bumper to bumper along Wellington Road this afternoon which was baring the brunt of traffic due to the closure of the A92.

It is one of few direct routes out of the city centre and south towards Cove, Portlethen and Stonehaven.

Vehicles queuing to get out of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A section of the busy A92 between the Bridge of Dee roundabout and the Charlestown flyover has been closed due to major roadworks including resurfacing.

Traffic is unable to travel along the northbound and southbound lanes while work is being carried out on the four-mile stretch.

All traffic is being diverted east towards Wellington Road leaving drivers scrambling to leave the city.

Garthdee Road closures graphic.
Works at Garthdee roundabout will last until April 16. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

Motorists coming in and out of Aberdeen have to contend with several major roadworks including along Garthdee Road, where there are temporary traffic lights in place.

The misery for motorists is only set to continue as the roadworks are scheduled to last until 5pm on Friday, April 19 at the earliest.

A92 to close between Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee for roadworks

