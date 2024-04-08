Traffic chaos out of Aberdeen on first day of A92 roadworks

Commuters were brought to a standstill trying to get out of Aberdeen as the first day of roadworks on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road got underway.

Vehicles were bumper to bumper along Wellington Road this afternoon which was baring the brunt of traffic due to the closure of the A92.

It is one of few direct routes out of the city centre and south towards Cove, Portlethen and Stonehaven.

A section of the busy A92 between the Bridge of Dee roundabout and the Charlestown flyover has been closed due to major roadworks including resurfacing.

Traffic is unable to travel along the northbound and southbound lanes while work is being carried out on the four-mile stretch.

All traffic is being diverted east towards Wellington Road leaving drivers scrambling to leave the city.

Motorists coming in and out of Aberdeen have to contend with several major roadworks including along Garthdee Road, where there are temporary traffic lights in place.

The misery for motorists is only set to continue as the roadworks are scheduled to last until 5pm on Friday, April 19 at the earliest.