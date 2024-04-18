‘Loving dad with a heart of gold’: Tributes to Inverurie plumber Euan Henderson, 33

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

‘Loving dad with a heart of gold’: Tributes to Inverurie plumber Euan Henderson, 33

The popular dad-of-two known locally as Chunk, died suddenly leaving friends and family broken-hearted.

By Lindsay Bruce
Inverurie dad Euan Henderson, who died suddenly age 33.
Inverurie dad Euan Henderson, who died suddenly age 33.

“One of life’s good guys”, tributes continue to pour in for 33-year-old Inverurie dad-of-two, Euan Henderson.

The heating engineer, who grew up in Kintore, died suddenly last month leaving behind his partner of 11 years and his two daughters.

His mum Gayle has paid tribute to her youngest son who would “do anything for anyone.”

Funds have also been raised for the Archie Foundation which has supported Euan’s girls through the bereavement process.

Early years

Born on August 22 1990, Euan was raised in Forest Road, Kintore by parents Sandy and Gayle Henderson.

Part of a large but close family, Euan and his older brother Kenny loved time with their maternal grandparents, Wilma and Wattie Smith.

Euan with big brother Kenny.

Euan attended Alehouse Wells Nursery, Kintore Primary, then Inverurie Academy.

Having begun golf lessons at four years old Euan would have preferred to put his impressive swing to good use, campaigning to be schooled at Newmachar Golf Club rather than the classroom.

Following after his dad

A creative child, Euan preferred a trip to B&Q over traditional birthday parties. Seemingly destined for a career in a “trade” he spent his sixth birthday in the shed making a photo frame from kindling.

Dauntless from a young age, when the family moved to Oyne in 2000 Euan spent his days on a ride-on lawn mower, which paved the way for motocross bikes and fast cars to come.

Teenager Euan Henderson.

A great cook, good with people, caring and generous, he never struggled to make friends. Often referred to as Chunk – a nod to one of his favourite films: The Goonies, he was well known around Inverurie.

On leaving school Euan followed in his dad’s plumbing footsteps. Starting at Howden’s in Inverurie he then completed a four-year apprenticeship with Ian Redford of Rosemount, who Euan loved working for.

A weel kent face

Earning a wage allowed Euan to move out from the family home, and into a shared flat with his best friend Ben Adams.

Popular faces in the bars of Bucksburn, Inverurie and Blackburn, when the duo weren’t throwing parties or enjoying nights out they were indulging a new favourite hobby: cars.

Enjoying a drink on holiday, Euan Henderson of Inverurie.

A regular at Thainstone Car Sales to find his next Demolition Derby vehicle, Euan was fearless behind the wheel.

Falling in love

At 22, Euan met Emma Pratt. “Love at first sight” the couple soon set up home together and in July 2014 the pair welcomed their first daughter Aimee, followed by Maisie in July 2018.

Spending time with his family and providing for them was Euan’s top priority.

Euan Henderson with his partner Emma and their two daughters.

When Redford’s closed Euan went to work with his dad at Sandy Henderson Plumbing and Heating before eventually moving on to other companies, making strong friendships along the way.

Daddy’s girls

In his spare time Euan enjoyed visiting Gamers and Geeks in Inverurie and having friends over to his “man cave”. However, it was days out and holidays with Emma, Aimee, and Maisie that he looked forward to most.

Of special importance were family holidays to Tenerife and trips to Codona’s, not forgetting a romantic trip to Paris, just Euan and Emma.

Hands-on dad Euan Henderson with firstborn baby, Aimee.

Making day-to-day memories were also important to him. Whether playing board games or cards with the girls, pancake making or creating Lego structures, he treasured every moment with his daughters.

Shock loss of Euan

Euan passed away suddenly at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Saturday March 23.

The cause of death is thought to be heart-related.

Euan, as his family and friends will remember him.

Gayle Henderson, Euan’s mum, said: “It’s all been such a shock. We had no idea really that this would happen. It’s a devastating loss for us, and especially Emma and the girls.

“Euan had a big heart. He was kind, caring, hard-working, always laughing and joking. It’s unthinkable that he’s no longer with us.”

Grateful for support

A celebration of Euan’s life took place at Baldarroch Crematorium, Crathes. There was a slideshow of photos and tributes by friends. Euan’s favourite music, Crystallize, by Lindsey Stirling, and Sandstorm by Darude were also included.

To help Euan’s young family through bereavement the Archie Foundation has provided support. £1500 was raised at his funeral for the Aberdeen-based charity.

“It’s one of those organisations you don’t know much about until you need them, but they have been brilliant with the girls.

“When Euan died they gave us three little elephants. One for each of the girls and one for Euan to have in his coffin. Their help and advice has been incredible,” added Gayle.

A huge loss

As online tributes continue to be posted the family are taking comfort in how much Euan meant to his community.

“We’ve always known how lucky we were to have him. A big cheeky chappy with a heart of gold. It’s meant so much to hear how many people thought so highly of him.

“He’s a huge loss, in every possible way, as a daddy, a son, a partner and to his family and his many friends,” said Gayle.

“Even the girls’ school, Kellands Primary, have been amazing.”

