Search for missing man Shaun Said from Inverurie

Police say they are growing “increasingly concerned” for a man who has gone missing from his home in Inverurie.

Officers are now appealing for the help of the public to trace 42-year-old Shaun Said.

Shaun was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday April 17, in the Balhalgardy Court area of the town.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and carrying a backpack.

Inspector Rhona Di Meola said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Shaun’s welfare and want to ensure he is okay.

“If you have seen Shaun or know where he might be then please contact us. Shaun, if you see this, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2971 of 18 April.