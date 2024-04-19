‘An abuse of trust’: Inverness support worker struck off after putting vulnerable child in a headlock while on the job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘An abuse of trust’: Inverness support worker struck off after putting vulnerable child in a headlock while on the job

Richard Wetherall was convicted following an incident in Peterhead which put the youngster's 'life in danger'.

By Ross Hempseed
Inverness support worker convicted of assault at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Richard Wetherall was convicted of the assault at Peterhead Sheriff Court. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

A support worker has been struck off after being convicted of assaulting a child while on the job.

Richard Wetherall – who is based in Inverness – was working in Peterhead when he assaulted a young boy, resulting in him being charged and appearing at court.

According to a report by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), Mr Wetherall was convicted on November 1 last year.

The report stated: “You were convicted of assaulting AA, a child in your care, to the danger of his life.”

It also noted that Mr Wetherall’s behaviour was not an isolated incident but one of several instances raised between January 8 and 23 last year.

Mr Wetherall was found to have repeatedly seized hold of the child by his neck and pulled him, placed him in a headlock and repeatedly held his nose closed, restricting his breathing.

Actions by Richard Wetherall were ‘deliberate and prolonged’

He also repeatedly placed bedding over his face lifted and twisted his upper body aggressively, dropped him onto his bed and used excessive force to move or hold him.

The SSSC panel found that due to Mr Wetherall’s conviction his fitness to practice was impaired.

The report stated: “Your actions were abusive and demonstrate serious values and attitudinal issues.

“You failed to treat AA with dignity and respect and failed to work in a lawful, safe and effective way.

“Your actions were an abuse of trust and placed AA at significant risk of harm and fell far below the standards of a social services professional.”

The panel decided the only possible sanction was to remove Mr Wetherall from the social services register.

Their reasoning pointed to his behaviour – which they described as “deliberate and prolonged” – where “each incident involved multiple assaults” on a vulnerable person, a young boy.

The panel did not feel any other sanction was appropriate due to the seriousness of the behaviour Mr Wetherall displayed towards a vulnerable service user.

‘Fat b*tch, ugly, perky breasts’: Inverness support worker suspended following shocking comments to female colleagues

More from Inverness

Sgt John Le Huquet from RAF Lossiemouth with one of the the memorial boards outside Petty Church. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'They are not just names': Why is a wartime memorial finding a new home…
This Inverness house has a unique selling point - an old-fashioned phone box in the back garden. Image: eXp UK/Rightmove
Inverness home with iconic red telephone box for sale
Police in Inverness madras Street
Man charged after riot shield police called to Inverness incident
Fire in Clachnaharry, Inverness.
Major blaze at former Clachnaharry care home in Inverness
The Apprentice Boys of Derry have marched in Inverness numerous times since 2008. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loyalist march: Why couldn't Inverness follow Stonehaven's lead and ban it?
Triple Kirks, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen and Inverness bars 'safe' after reports of mass closures
Police in Inverness madras Street
Police locked in stand-off at property in Inverness
Davy Duncan and his wife Helen will take part in the Loch Ness Marathon to raise money for the Oxygen Works. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Fort William diver given five days to live will take part in Loch Ness…
Lochardil Primary School sign.
Inverness primary pupils 'narrowly escape' being struck by reversing car
The former American Golf showroom on Harbour Road, Inverness.
Shepherd seeking new tenant for former American Golf showroom in Inverness