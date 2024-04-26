Obituary: Farming systems pioneer, Geoff Jarvis of Tarland, 91

Geoff Jarvis, who helped modernise the UK farming industry through computerisation, has died aged 91.

The retired MacRobert Trust estate manager and RAF Flight Lieutenant from Tarland formerly worked for Mackies Aberdeen Dairy Company.

Former years

Geoff was born in Shropshire in 1932 to bricklayer Herbert Jarvis, and his wife, May, a cook.

He left Priory School in 1949 with Oxford school certificates in five subjects before joining the RAF.

After initial training, he arrived in the Suez Canal zone just before his 18th birthday.

In 1952 Geoff was promoted to corporal, sergeant in 1954, and then was commissioned as a flying officer in 1965. In 1967 he made the rank of flight lieutenant.

Over the years he completed service in Germany, Bahrain, Malaysia and Egypt, latterly specialising in systems analysis and computer programming.

From airman to Aberdeenshire

Geoff married Margaret Jones in 1956 after meeting at an RAF dance. The couple went on to have three children: Caroline, Trevor and Leslie. They would later become grandparents to Jed and Thea.

In 1974, when he left the RAF and after a move to Scotland, Geoff became administration manager with Mackie’s Aberdeen Dairy Company. There he developed systems to manage the business, livestock, and crop management.

Four years later, together with Maitland Mackie, they founded Farmdata which installed agricultural and estate management systems throughout the UK.

He then joined the MacRobert Trust as an accountant in 1985 before additionally taking on the role of estate manager a year later.

During his time in charge he disposed of some of the trust’s older properties. He invested the proceeds in six new pensioners’ houses on Market Stance, the leisure centre at Douneside House and new buildings on let throughout the estate.

Retirement

In 1997 Geoff retired and he and Margaret bought Woodside of Melgum where he enjoyed shooting, fishing, bowling, curling and gardening. After nearly 20 happy years there Geoff and Margaret opted to downsize and in 2017 moved to a bungalow on the outskirts of Tarland.

“In nearly 50 years in Tarland, our parents were fortunate enough to forge many long-lasting relationships and their parties at Tillychardoch and Woodside are still remembered with pleasure by many,” said Caroline.

Among those treasured friendships were Elizabeth and Jim Thorburn, Margaret and Charlie Thomson, and Jenny and the late Mike Wrightson, with whom the Jarvis’ travelled the globe.

Final farewell

After a short illness Geoff passed away peacefully in hospital on February 19.

Always supremely organised, a few weeks before he passed away Geoff arranged his own life celebration, complete with favourite champagne, which took place at the Commercial Hotel, Tarland, on Saturday March 9.

Long-time friend, Ian Scott, delivered the eulogy in support of the family.

Geoff is survived by Margaret, Caroline (Carrie) and Leslie (Les).

