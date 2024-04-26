Obituary: Farming systems pioneer, Geoff Jarvis of Tarland, 91

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Obituary: Farming systems pioneer, Geoff Jarvis of Tarland, 91

The former RAF flight lieutenant was also previously manager of MacRobert Trust estate.

By Lindsay Bruce
Geoff Jarvis of Tarland, who pioneered computer systems for the farming industry, with wife Margaret.
Geoff Jarvis, who helped modernise the UK farming industry through computerisation, has died aged 91.

The retired MacRobert Trust estate manager and RAF Flight Lieutenant from Tarland formerly worked for Mackies Aberdeen Dairy Company.

Former years

Geoff was born in Shropshire in 1932 to bricklayer Herbert Jarvis, and his wife, May, a cook.

He left Priory School in 1949 with Oxford school certificates in five subjects before joining the RAF.

Geoff Jarvis receiving his long service and good conduct medals in November 1968, Malaysia.

After initial training, he arrived in the Suez Canal zone just before his 18th birthday.

In 1952 Geoff was promoted to corporal, sergeant in 1954, and then was commissioned as a flying officer in 1965. In 1967 he made the rank of flight lieutenant.

Over the years he completed service in Germany, Bahrain, Malaysia and Egypt, latterly specialising in systems analysis and computer programming.

From airman to Aberdeenshire

Geoff married Margaret Jones in 1956 after meeting at an RAF dance. The couple went on to have three children: Caroline, Trevor and Leslie. They would later become grandparents to Jed and Thea.

Geoff and Margaret on their wedding day, in Shropshire.

In 1974, when he left the RAF and after a move to Scotland, Geoff became administration manager with Mackie’s Aberdeen Dairy Company. There he developed systems to manage the business, livestock, and crop management.

Four years later, together with Maitland Mackie, they founded Farmdata which installed agricultural and estate management systems throughout the UK.

He then joined the MacRobert Trust as an accountant in 1985 before additionally taking on the role of estate manager a year later.

Margaret and Geoff Jarvis of Tarland.

During his time in charge he disposed of some of the trust’s older properties. He invested the proceeds in six new pensioners’ houses on Market Stance, the leisure centre at Douneside House and new buildings on let throughout the estate.

Retirement

In 1997 Geoff retired and he and Margaret bought Woodside of Melgum where he enjoyed shooting, fishing, bowling, curling and gardening. After nearly 20 happy years there Geoff and Margaret opted to downsize and in 2017 moved to a bungalow on the outskirts of Tarland.

Enjoying the spoils of a day fishing is Geoff Jarvis.

“In nearly 50 years in Tarland, our parents were fortunate enough to forge many long-lasting relationships and their parties at Tillychardoch and Woodside are still remembered with pleasure by many,” said Caroline.

Among those treasured friendships were Elizabeth and Jim Thorburn, Margaret and Charlie Thomson, and Jenny and the late Mike Wrightson, with whom the Jarvis’ travelled the globe.

Final farewell

After a short illness Geoff passed away peacefully in hospital on February 19.

Always supremely organised, a few weeks before he passed away Geoff arranged his own life celebration, complete with favourite champagne, which took place at the Commercial Hotel, Tarland, on Saturday March 9.

Long-time friend, Ian Scott, delivered the eulogy in support of the family.

Geoff is survived by Margaret, Caroline (Carrie) and Leslie (Les).

You can read the family’s announcement here.