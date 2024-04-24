Aberdeen’s ‘first social media agency’ launches and signs up three influencers

Two Aberdeen businesswomen are hoping their new social media agency will place the Granite city and all of its creatives on the map.

Aberdeen-based Medusa Creative Agency is co-owned by Kendal Smith, 26, and Sophie Ross, 23, and they are making it their mission to get ahead in the world of social media.

In a bid to bring Aberdeen up to speed with the rest of the country, when it comes to social media and influencing, the pair launched the social media agency and say it’s the first of its kind in the city.

The pair call themselves the “middle women” bringing local businesses and up and coming influencers together.

Aberdeen businesswomen launch first social media agency

Launching in February, the agency has come on “leaps and bounds” states Sophie and Kendal.

The social media managers told The P&J how they hope to change people’s narratives on influencing and convey that it is a real job for many people, especially here in the north-east.

Since launching two months ago Sophie and Kendal have amassed a variety of clients ranging from up and coming influencers to hotels with elite clientele as well as local businesses.

Who has Medusa Creative Agency signed so far?

The first girl to join Medusa Creative Agency was Isla Galloway. She has become a well-known blogger in the area, sharing everything from her lifestyle to her fashion expertise.

The young influencer has gained more than 12,000 followers on TikTok, and is becoming one of the rising names in the Granite City.

Next to be signed was Kirsty Scott. The mum-to-be has more than 8,000 followers on Instagram.

She shares a glimpse into her daily life, providing vlogs about fashion and wellness, as well as all things baby.

Their latest signing is Rebecca Di Pietro. Rebecca has worked with some amazing brands like Colour Wow, Rebellious Fashion and By Ellie Beauty.

Being a mum she says that “motherhood shouldn’t stop you from doing the things you love and enjoy.”

‘Social media agency needs to happen now’

The girls have also launched a one of a kind roster, which they describe as a yellow pages for all things content creator.

There is no contract or obligations tied to the roster, anyone who wants to join simply pays a joining fee and lets the girls do the rest.

Sophie and Kendal met at an influencing event last summer and decided to take a leap of faith and start the business after knowing each other for less than a year.

They said: “It’s been in the pipeline for a long time. We thought it just needs to happen and it needs to happen now.”

Admitting that two brains are better than one, the girls shared how they are yet to disagree on one thing.

“We’re just always on the same page. We both have our strengths which come together.

“We say all the time that we couldn’t have done this alone and can’t get over how well we work together.”

They both feel lucky to be “chasing their own dreams” as well as making other peoples “dreams come true.”

Medusa working with Banchory Lodge Hotel

Although the plan was to stick to working solely with influencers, the duo quickly realised that business and influencing go hand-in-hand.

Adding: “There are businesses out there who are looking for help with their socials and through that they would maybe like the help of an influencer.

“It can be a really overwhelming and time consuming task for some people, that’s why it’s our job to connect the two.”

Sophie and Kendal are currently working with Banchory Lodge Hotel helping them promote their Sitooterie as it re-opens for the summer.

They also work with GRPZ – a local brand that designs sport socks for football enthusiasts in the area.

The pair concluded: “Initially, we did say to ourselves a good few times ‘are we up for this?’ but since the launch it’s sank in that we are the perfect two for this.

“If you’d asked us when we first started out, where we wanted this to go, it’s done exactly that.”