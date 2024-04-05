11 of the biggest social media influencers in Aberdeen and the north-east

Influencers are taking Aberdeen and the north-east by storm!

Local personalities are using their social media platforms to spread their message across to huge audiences, whether they are campaigning for worthy causes or showcasing snippets of their lifestyles.

Several of the region’s top influencers have amassed a large following on their social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

We took a look at some of the most prominent Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire influencers who are making a name for themselves in the digital world.

The Sullivan family

Who? The Sullivan family, from Burghead, is one of the top family influencers in the north-east.

The family of 12 has amassed a following of 19,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 25,000 on TikTok.

Keeping it real on social media, they share a look into their daily lives providing parenting tips, weekend getaway ideas and creative ways to spend family time outdoors.

How to follow: The Sullivan family is on YouTube and also post regularly on Instagram and TikTok.

Mrs Meldrum

Who? Rebecca Meldrum, from Banchory, has risen to the top of the influencing game here in the north-east.

The mum of three has over 118,00 followers on Instagram and 114,000 subscribers on YouTube.

She shares a glimpse into her daily life, providing vlogs about fashion and wellness, as well as a look into her home and lifestyle.

How to follow: Mrs Meldrum is on YouTube and also posts everyday on her Instagram.

Katy J

Who? Katy Johnston (Katy J) is a radio DJ, who was recently named as one of the Radio ​Academy’s 30 Under 30.

The presenter, from Aberdeen, hosts Capital FM Scotland’s popular drivetime show, ‘Getting Scotland Home’, interviewing the likes of Nicola Sturgeon and Richard Branson.

Katy has been an ambassador for Endometriosis UK for ​several years and works tirelessly on and off the mic to raise awareness for the condition and ​support the fight against period inequality.

How to follow: You can listen to Katy on Capital FM every weekday ​from 4-7 pm, or catch a glimpse into her life on Instagram.

Ester Pawlak

Who? Ester Pawlak, who lives in Aberdeen, has become one of the most relatable mum’s on Instagram.

The 27-year-old mum currently has a 2-year-old daughter, who shares her birthday, with another bundle of joy on the way.

She posts updates to her thousands of online followers everyday, sharing snippets of her family life, as well as useful parenting tips and pregnancy updates.

How to follow: You can follow Ester on Instagram and TikTok.

Harris and Hayleigh

Who? Hayleigh, from Aberdeenshire, is a Sagittarius Starbucks lover, who is sharing a glimpse into her life as a first time mum.

Showing her vulnerability and how she recently became a single mother to her near 2-year-old boy Harris, she has gained over 26,000 followers on TikTok and receives countless amounts of support from fans each day.

Hayleigh’s platform is described as a place for healing and a place where like-minded parents can turn to for lifestyle and motherhood advice.

How to follow: Hayleigh posts frequently on her TikTok platform called harrisandhayleigh.

Natasha Calder

Who? Natasha Calder, from Aberdeen, has become a well-known blogger in the area, sharing everything from her lifestyle to her fashion expertise.

The young influencer has gained over 12,000 followers on TikTok, and is becoming one of the rising names in the Granite City.

Posting everything from fashion hauls, to ‘get ready with me’ videos, as well as tips on where to purchase the best beauty buys, she regularly engages with her audience.

How to follow: Natasha regularly posts styling tips on both of her Instagram accounts as well as upload vlogs on YouTube and TikTok.

Rhiannon Brown

Who? Rhiannon Brown is an influencer who lives in Cove, best-known for her YouTube channel which has almost 3,000 subscribers.

The 27-year-old works as an NHS Grampian nurse in Aberdeen, but is currently on maternity leave.

She vlogged the birth of her baby and how she had a positive home birth. Rhiannon now posts regular videos updating her fans on her life, sharing snippets into motherhood, providing tips for other parents.

How to follow: Rhiannon posts videos to her YouTube channel every week.

Julia Bryce

Who? Julia Bryce, from Aberdeen, is an award-winning Scottish food and drink journalist and blogger.

The former Food & Drink editor at the Press & Journal now shares local food businesses around Scotland, giving her followers an array of restaurants/cuisine to try on a daily basis.

She has even appeared on the hit Netflix series, Somebody Feed Phil in

How to follow: You can find Julia on various social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and X. Links to all of these can be found here.

Foodie Quine

Who? Claire Jessiman is a Scottish food and travel writer based in Aberdeen who has been blogging her edible adventures since 2012.

The mum-of-two is passionate about cooking from scratch, seasonality and food education.

Claire, known as the Food Quine, often shares family-friendly recipes to thousands of followers on her social media platforms.

How to follow: You can follow Claire on Instagram.

Stephanie Vavron

Who? Stephanie Vavron, from Aberdeen has become a ‘full-time TikTokker’ and campaigner for a better education for children with special educational needs (SEN).

After setting up her TikTok account to chronicle life with an autistic child, she has gained more than 427,000 followers on her platform.

The ex-hairdresser set up her account to simply connect with other parents of autistic kids.

How to follow: Stephanie posts regular videos on her TikTok platform.

Mark & Mark

Who? Meet the influencers, from New Deer, whose home renovation took the internet by storm.

Mark Strachan and Mark Cunningham have captured people’s hearts as they post their progress on their Instagram page.

Their “forever” home in New Deer once belonged to Mark Strachan’s late grandparents.

They tied the knot in 2022 and have been documenting their house renovation journey to over 24,000 followers.

How to follow: You can follow their house renovation journey on Instagram.