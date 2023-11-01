Young Aberdeen entrepreneur launches sportswear brand backed by SPL clubs

Aberdeen man Adam Joji is hoping his new sportswear brand becomes the “most popular” in Scotland and beyond.

The 23-year-old has launched GRPZ Sports which specialises in “premium sportswear” with grip socks being the first product to hit the market.

Adam has already secured a partnership with Scottish Premier League clubs St Mirren and Livingston to become their official grip socks supplier for the current season.

GRPZ Sports a ‘passion’

He’s been a keen footballer from a young age having gone through the Cove Rangers youth system and currently plays for junior side Bridge of Don Thistle.

It was his love of football that led him to design grip socks. They are used to enhance foot grip inside boots to reduce slippage.

The former Westhill Academy pupil, a full-time recruitment consultant for Aberdeen Appointments Agency, said: “I’ve always been business savvy and someone who is always trying to help people and essentially an entrepreneur.

“I heard when starting a business you should go with something that’s your passion so this came about from trying to solve a problem for myself.

“It’s always been in my nature to want to help those around me in any way I can. Whether that trait is a gift or a curse, when combined with my passion for sports, health and fitness, GRPZ Sports was born”.

Adam, who has invested a five-figure sum GRPZ Sports, spent around two years designing and perfecting the grip socks which are manufactured in Asia.

He said: “I noticed there was an issue with what’s currently on the market and from then I’ve managed to get it right.

“I had 15 samples from three different suppliers and managed to get it right.

“When I used the sock I thought it felt like there was nothing on my feet essentially.

“It was then I took it to the market.”

The socks are made for stability, reduced slippage, comfort and agility.

SPL support

GPRZ Sports already has the support of St Mirren and Livingston with Adam hoping to secure more partnerships.

He said: “We do want to differentiate ourselves from competitors. We have found the balance between affordability, durability and comfort as well.

“I reached out to the clubs. I want the brand over time to be one of the most popular sportswear brands to come out of Scotland.

“One of the ways to do that is to become trusted by the top clubs in Scotland.

“The feedback from players so far is that it’s probably the best sock on the market just now. That solidifies why I know we are on to a winner.

“Ideally we want to have all the SPL clubs on board and over time we’ll move to England.”

GPRZ Sports will be releasing orange, green, blue and red grip socks in the new year along with training socks.