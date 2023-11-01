Young Aberdeen entrepreneur launches sportswear brand backed by SPL clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Young Aberdeen entrepreneur launches sportswear brand backed by SPL clubs

Adam Joji is hoping his brand will become "the most popular to come out of Scotland".

By Kelly Wilson
Adam Joji has launched new sportswear brand GPRZ Sports. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Adam Joji has launched new sportswear brand GPRZ Sports. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen man Adam Joji is hoping his new sportswear brand becomes the “most popular” in Scotland and beyond.

The 23-year-old has launched GRPZ Sports which specialises in “premium sportswear” with grip socks being the first product to hit the market.

Adam has already secured a partnership with Scottish Premier League clubs St Mirren and Livingston to become their official grip socks supplier for the current season.

GRPZ Sports a ‘passion’

He’s been a keen footballer from a young age having gone through the Cove Rangers youth system and currently plays for junior side Bridge of Don Thistle.

It was his love of football that led him to design grip socks. They are used to enhance foot grip inside boots to reduce slippage.

The former Westhill Academy pupil, a full-time recruitment consultant for Aberdeen Appointments Agency, said: “I’ve always been business savvy and someone who is always trying to help people and essentially an entrepreneur.

“I heard when starting a business you should go with something that’s your passion so this came about from trying to solve a problem for myself.

“It’s always been in my nature to want to help those around me in any way I can. Whether that trait is a gift or a curse, when combined with my passion for sports, health and fitness, GRPZ Sports was born”.

Adam Joji has launched his new sportswear brand GRPZ Sports. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Adam, who has invested a five-figure sum GRPZ Sports, spent around two years designing and perfecting the grip socks which are manufactured in Asia.

He said: “I noticed there was an issue with what’s currently on the market and from then I’ve managed to get it right.

“I had 15 samples from three different suppliers and managed to get it right.

“When I used the sock I thought it felt like there was nothing on my feet essentially.

“It was then I took it to the market.”

The socks are made for stability, reduced slippage, comfort and agility.

SPL support

GPRZ Sports already has the support of St Mirren and Livingston with Adam hoping to secure more partnerships.

He said: “We do want to differentiate ourselves from competitors. We have found the balance between affordability, durability and comfort as well.

“I reached out to the clubs. I want the brand over time to be one of the most popular sportswear brands to come out of Scotland.

New colours will be produced next year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“One of the ways to do that is to become trusted by the top clubs in Scotland.

“The feedback from players so far is that it’s probably the best sock on the market just now. That solidifies why I know we are on to a winner.

“Ideally we want to have all the SPL clubs on board and over time we’ll move to England.”

GPRZ Sports will be releasing orange, green, blue and red grip socks in the new year along with training socks.

More from Business

Global stocks were given a boost on Wednesday amid hopes that central banks in the US and UK could be about to hold interest rates steady (Aaron Chown/PA)
Global stocks rise ahead of US and UK interest rate decision
(PA)
More than 2,000 high-emitting firms urged to set science-based emissions targets
Campaigners opposed to the building of a new nuclear power plant near Sizewell in Suffolk are embroiled in the latest stage of a legal battle with the Government (Chris Radburn/PA)
Campaigners opposed to creation of Sizewell C begin latest legal fight
Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Jury told to follow ‘pyramid of deceit’ to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Silly things like pronouns’ distracting from modern challenges, says Badenoch
A generic stock photo of the back of a Space Grey Apple iPhone 6s.
Consumer champion’s claim against Apple given go-ahead by UK court
Governor Andrew Bailey voted to keep rates unchanged at the last meeting (Alistair Grant/PA)
Bank expected to keep rates unchanged amid recession fears
The board of steel giant Tata is meeting in India and had been expected to make an announcement about the future of the Port Talbot site in South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Announcement on future of Port Talbot steelworks jobs delayed
RGU innovation and enterprise guru Chris Moule speaking at one of the university's Startup Accelerator showcase events.
Robert Gordon University a hotbed for young entrepreneurial talent
The board of steel giant Tata is meeting in India and is expected to make an announcement about the future of the Port Talbot site in South Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)
Thousands of job losses expected to be confirmed at Port Talbot steelworks