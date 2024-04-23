‘Looks like something out of Trawlermen’: Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £100m yacht doesn’t look as luxurious as you might expect

One of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s super yachts has docked in Aberdeen – and locals are confused by its appearance.

The £100million Sherpa has been attracting much attention, with people taking photos of the 243ft ship from Market Street and Regent Quay.

But many people are bemused by its appearance – comparing it to a trawler.

“I’d never have put that as a super yacht,” said one.

“Looks like something out of Trawlermen,” said another.

One person added: “He needs to rethink his boat – some fishing boats look better than that.”

Why does the Sherpa look like it does?

Named Sherpa after its huge carrying capacity, billionaire Sir Jim had the vessel built in 2018 to accompany his first £150 million superyacht – the Hampshire II.

Believe it or not, the Sherpa is one of the smaller members of his fleet.

The cruiser was custom built by Feadship and designed by yacht designers, RWD, with the aim of travelling to extreme locations across the world.

The vessel – which has cruising speeds of 13 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles – is described as an expedition yacht.

It is equipped with a crane and storage facilities for long voyages and research trips.

But despite the practical nature, it also has luxury touches and comes equipped with everything one might need while out on the high sea.

It has a helipad, two VIP suites, four guest cabins and a bar and dining area. It can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests and 22 crew.

The deck is finished to a high standard and has several sheltered areas for guests to sit and enjoy a drink outside.

Who is superyacht owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

Sir Jim, the founder and CEO of petrochemical company INEOS, is said to be worth more than $16 billion.

The British billionaire founded the company in 1998, and posted a turnover of $65 billion in 2021.

He also recently made headlines after he bought a controlling stake in Manchester United this year.

The 71-year-old has pledged to pump over £1.25 billion into the English Premier League club back in February.

It is unknown why his yacht has made an appearance in Aberdeen, or if he was on it.

It has been docked since 4pm on Monday.