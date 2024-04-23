‘Looks like something out of Trawlermen’: Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £100m yacht doesn’t look as luxurious as you might expect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Looks like something out of Trawlermen’: Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s £100m yacht doesn’t look as luxurious as you might expect

The Sherpa currently docked in Aberdeen was built with a specific purpose in mind.

By Ross Hempseed & Graham Fleming
The Sherpa docked at Aberdeen Harbour this afternoon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomso
The Sherpa docked at Aberdeen Harbour this afternoon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomso

One of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s super yachts has docked in Aberdeen – and locals are confused by its appearance.

The £100million Sherpa has been attracting much attention, with people taking photos of the 243ft ship from Market Street and Regent Quay.

But many people are bemused by its appearance – comparing it to a trawler.

“I’d never have put that as a super yacht,” said one.

“Looks like something out of Trawlermen,” said another.

One person added: “He needs to rethink his boat – some fishing boats look better than that.”

The back of the boat. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Why does the Sherpa look like it does?

Named Sherpa after its huge carrying capacity, billionaire Sir Jim had the vessel built in 2018 to accompany his first £150 million superyacht – the Hampshire II.

Believe it or not, the Sherpa is one of the smaller members of his fleet.

The cruiser was custom built by Feadship and designed by yacht designers, RWD, with the aim of travelling to extreme locations across the world.

The vessel – which has cruising speeds of 13 knots and a range of 4,500 nautical miles – is described as an expedition yacht.

It is equipped with a crane and storage facilities for long voyages and research trips.

The boat arrived from Amsterdam yesterday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But despite the practical nature, it also has luxury touches and comes equipped with everything one might need while out on the high sea.

It has a helipad, two VIP suites, four guest cabins and a bar and dining area. It can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests and 22 crew.

The deck is finished to a high standard and has several sheltered areas for guests to sit and enjoy a drink outside.

Who is superyacht owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

Sir Jim, the founder and CEO of petrochemical company INEOS, is said to be worth more than $16 billion.

The British billionaire founded the company in 1998, and posted a turnover of $65 billion in 2021.

Jim Ratcliffe is the founder of Ineos.

He also recently made headlines after he bought a controlling stake in Manchester United this year.

The 71-year-old has pledged to pump over £1.25 billion into the English Premier League club back in February.

It is unknown why his yacht has made an appearance in Aberdeen, or if he was on it.

It has been docked since 4pm on Monday.

