Aberdeen FC helps make superfan’s ‘dreams come true’ with 50th birthday surprise

A long-standing dream of care home resident Matthew Watt has finally come true after he attended a Dons game on his 50th birthday.

Mr Watt, who lives at Birch House Care Home in Peterculter, was ecstatic to visit Pittodrie to see his favourite team play.

As a lifelong fan, Mr Watt celebrated his birthday watching Aberdeen FC take on Ross County last month.

Having lived at the care home for the last 16 years, Mr Watt got to soak up the excitement within Pittodrie as his team romped to victory.

Not only did Mr Watt get to see his team in action, he also received a signed shirt and a special shout-out at half-time.

Dons superfan Mr Watt ‘very thankful’ for his special surprise

He said: “I felt happy and excited. The best part of the day was when they shouted my name out at half time and gave me a birthday card from all the team.

“I am very thankful to the team at Birch House who planned this for me.”

The special day out was organised by Birch House, which provides care for eight residents, ranging in age from 27 to 88, with complex learning disabilities.

Manager Patricia Hutchinson said: “We were thrilled to make Matthew’s dream of visiting the home of his favourite team, ‘The Dons’ come true.

“With only eight residents, our team feels more like a family and like any family, we do everything we can to make our residents smile.

“Matthew’s milestone birthday celebrations were organised as part of our ‘Birch Dream Bubble Initiative’ which seeks to help our residents achieve their aspirations.

“Making these dreams come true creates a sense of purpose and achievement for our residents, which we know is so important for an enriched and fulfilled life.”