What panto favourites are returning to Aberdeen this year? Cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at HMT revealed

Some familiar faces will be returning to Aberdeen this panto season to take to the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre.

The classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk will be brought to life by last year’s cast, including Scotland’s favourite squaddie Gary: Tank Commander.

Greg McHugh’s much-loved character will entertain the troops – and Granite City audiences – throughout the festive season.

Panto favourite Alan McHugh will don his writing and acting hat once again for his 20th year as Aberdeen’s dame.

He penned last year’s production of Sleeping Beauty which delighted crowds with its local banter, musical moments and entertaining characters.

HMT panto favourites return to cast

Dame Trot is certain to bring plenty of laughs alongside comic actor Paul J Corrigan starring as Pat the Cow, while the boos are likely to be aimed at Julie Coombe’s Mrs Blunderbore.

Three of Aberdeen’s homegrown talents complete the cast with Danielle Jam back as The Spirit of the Beans, and Michael Karl-Lewis and Jemma Ferries as Jack and Princess Jill.

Danielle was previously nominated for The Pantomime Awards for her performance in Beauty and the Beast at HMT.

They will all star in Jack and the Beanstalk between Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, January 5.

Chief executive of APA, Sharon Burgess, said: “After a tremendous response to last year’s panto with this spectacular cast, we’re delighted to welcome them back for the gigantic family adventure that is Jack and the Beanstalk.

“We can’t wait to say ‘Hiya!’ again to Gary and the gang for another spectacular Aberdeen panto. Come and join us for some fee-fi-fo-fun this festive season.”

Enjoy a 3D journey this festive season

The show is being staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producers, who say they will bring a number of special features to HMT.

Chief executive Michael Harrison added: “I’m thrilled that we’re able to welcome back our wonderful Aberdeen panto cast for another year.

“It’s a testament to the City’s love for these wonderful actors that they’re back – this year to defeat Giant Blunderbore.

“As always, the panto will be packed with special effects, which this year will include a 3D journey through the Giant’s castle.”

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk at HMT are available to book now via the APA website, by calling 01224 641122 or at the box office.