What panto favourites are returning to Aberdeen this year? Cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at HMT revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What panto favourites are returning to Aberdeen this year? Cast of Jack and the Beanstalk at HMT revealed

Fe-fi-fo-fum... This giant of a panto will arrive in Aberdeen this festive season.

By Ellie Milne
Question marks covering panto cast faces
A number of audience favourites are returning to Aberdeen for the 2024 panto at HMT. Image: Sparkled Press.

Some familiar faces will be returning to Aberdeen this panto season to take to the stage at His Majesty’s Theatre.

The classic tale of Jack and the Beanstalk will be brought to life by last year’s cast, including Scotland’s favourite squaddie Gary: Tank Commander.

Greg McHugh’s much-loved character will entertain the troops – and Granite City audiences – throughout the festive season.

Gary: Tank Commander
Gary: Tank Commander is returning to Aberdeen for this year’s panto at HMT. Image: Sparkled Press.

Panto favourite Alan McHugh will don his writing and acting hat once again for his 20th year as Aberdeen’s dame.

He penned last year’s production of Sleeping Beauty which delighted crowds with its local banter, musical moments and entertaining characters.

HMT panto favourites return to cast

Alan McHugh as Dame Trot
Alan McHugh is celebrating 20 years of playing HMT’s panto dame. Image: Sparkled Press.

Dame Trot is certain to bring plenty of laughs alongside comic actor Paul J Corrigan starring as Pat the Cow, while the boos are likely to be aimed at Julie Coombe’s Mrs Blunderbore.

Three of Aberdeen’s homegrown talents complete the cast with Danielle Jam back as The Spirit of the Beans, and Michael Karl-Lewis and Jemma Ferries as Jack and Princess Jill.

Danielle was previously nominated for The Pantomime Awards for her performance in Beauty and the Beast at HMT.

Jack and the Beanstalk cast graphic
The full cast of Jack and the Beanstalk. Image: Sparkled Press.

They will all star in Jack and the Beanstalk between Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, January 5.

Chief executive of APA, Sharon Burgess, said: “After a tremendous response to last year’s panto with this spectacular cast, we’re delighted to welcome them back for the gigantic family adventure that is Jack and the Beanstalk.

“We can’t wait to say ‘Hiya!’ again to Gary and the gang for another spectacular Aberdeen panto. Come and join us for some fee-fi-fo-fun this festive season.”

Danielle Jam in panto character
Danielle Jam is becoming a regular face in HMT’s panto productions. Image: Sparkled Press.

Enjoy a 3D journey this festive season

The show is being staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producers, who say they will bring a number of special features to HMT.

Chief executive Michael Harrison added: “I’m thrilled that we’re able to welcome back our wonderful Aberdeen panto cast for another year.

Michael Karl-Lewis in character as Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk panto
Michael Karl-Lewis will take on the title role of Jack. Image: Sparkled Press.

“It’s a testament to the City’s love for these wonderful actors that they’re back – this year to defeat Giant Blunderbore.

“As always, the panto will be packed with special effects, which this year will include a 3D journey through the Giant’s castle.”

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk at HMT are available to book now via the APA website, by calling 01224 641122 or at the box office.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Merchant Exchange office complex in Aberdeen.
Exclusive: £800k revamp of offices near new Aberdeen Market as city improvement gurus poised…
Ithaca Energy chairman Gilad Myerson.
Ithaca-Eni deal creates UK North Sea's second biggest oil and gas firm
Jamie Ross. Image: Police Scotland.
Man who police want to trace 'urgently' has Aberdeen connections
Matthew Watt got to see his favourite team play on his 50th birthday. Image: Sanctuary Care.
Aberdeen FC helps make superfan's 'dreams come true' with 50th birthday surprise
The Sherpa docked at Aberdeen Harbour this afternoon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomso
'Looks like something out of Trawlermen': Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £100m yacht doesn't look…
Three men, aged 18, 33, and 47, and a woman, aged 38, have been arrested and charged after the cyber fraud. Image: Shutterstock
Five in court after alleged bank fraud scam targeted Aberdeen pensioner
Danny Thain took on challenges as part of his fundraising efforts including a cycle around the UK Coastline. Image Supplied by TWSPP.
'I'm completely burned out': Fraserburgh fundraiser ends mission to open mental health rehab centre
The Lady Helen multi-storey car park at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
'Change the rules to change our lives': Doctors and nurses plead with council to…
Customers queued around the block for the latest Big Manny's location in Stonehaven.
Big Manny's Stonehaven: More than 500 slices given away on opening day as pizza…
"Because You Are That Light" mural at Aberdeen Market.
Artist who created iconic Aberdeen Market mural to return to Nuart this year