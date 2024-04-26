How Shorty’s cafe in Aboyne nearly shut straight away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Shorty’s cafe in Aboyne nearly shut straight away

Owner Cheryl Anderson feared it wouldn't survive after she struggled to get funding.

Cheryl Anderson, of Shorty's Coffee Shop & Gelateria, with Jamie Smith, business development director at SBP Accountants & Business Advisers.
By Keith Findlay

A Royal Deeside cafe owner has spoken candidly about how she came close to shutting it and laying off staff after exhausting all options of funding from mainstream lenders.

Cheryl Anderson owns and runs Shorty’s Coffee Shop & Gelateria in Aboyne.

She opened it last November, an expansion to her existing business interests in Ballater.

But a lack of external funding to support her new venture almost killed it off at the start.

She was out of ideas and nearly out of hope not long after hooking up with new accountants.

We were out of options and, being honest, the future of the cafe looked pretty hopeless.”

Mrs Anderson said: “The cafe was just past the initial start-up phase.

“We had exhausted all options of funding from all mainstream lenders.

“We were out of options and, being honest, the future of the cafe looked pretty hopeless.

“It was then I remembered the financial advice facility at SBP (Accountants and Business Advisers).

“I didn’t have much hope, but I thought it couldn’t hurt and I am now so glad.”

Back from the brink

SBP steered her through the crisis. One of its team, business development direct0r Jamie Smith, helped secure a lender.

This allowed her to meet crucial financial obligations, pay wages and plan for a more secure future, with improved cash flow.

‘We were past the point of no return’

Mrs Anderson added: “Our business was completely self-funded before reaching out to SBP.

“We were promised so much from our bank that all fell through when it came to the crunch.

“We were past the point of no return and had to push on with the start-up in the hope we could find a lender, or get the cafe open and start moving money through the till.

Ice-creams at Shorty's in Aboyne.
“Unfortunately, neither happened. Due to council and tradesman hold-ups, we couldn’t get the doors open.

“When we finally did, it was the beginning of winter and the weather had turned – meaning much less footfall.

“If it hadn’t been for the help from Jamie in aiding us to secure a lender, we would have had to close the cafe doors as we wouldn’t have been able to pay wages or suppliers.

“We are now able to plan for the future.”

Shorty's chocolate fudge:
Mrs Anderson said a previous accountant “wreaked havoc” with the books at one of her other businesses.

SBP was able to “tidy this up” for its next submission to HM Revenue and Customs, she added.

And praising the north-east firm‘s “lifeline” support for her new cafe, she said: “Jamie did everything he possibly could to help us.

Mrs Anderson outside her cafe with with Jamie Smith.
“SBP’s contribution extended beyond financial assistance.

“It actively addressed regulatory compliance, provided valuable insights into financial planning, and facilitated strategic decision-making.

“This complete approach ensured Shorty’s Coffee Shop & Gelateria received comprehensive support, vital for its stability and sustained growth.”

Wider business was born in Ballater

Mrs Anderson launched her first business, an ice-cream parlour in Ballater, in the spring of 2017.

Her cafe in Aboyne is based in a former post office on Charlestown Road.

It offers a varied menu, including all-day breakfasts, light bites and lunch dishes.

Conversation