Step inside new Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria in Aboyne — plus the treats to tuck into

Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria is the latest addition to the Aboyne food and drink scene — and the second premises under the recognisable Shorty’s brand.

Located in Aboyne’s former post office, on Charlestown Road, the venue opened its doors for the first time earlier this month.

Owner Cheryl Anderson launched Shorty’s in January 2017 before opening Shorty’s Ice Cream Parlour in Ballater roughly three months later.

It is one of the most in-demand ice cream parlours in the north-east.

‘It’s been a very long process to get the doors open,’ says owner Cheryl

The Ballater resident was very “hands on with the renovation of the building“.

“It used to be a post office so I had to employ an architect to design a new layout,” Cheryl added.

“The whole inside had to be completely ripped out and renovated.

“The building was a whole entity which has now been split into three. This meant three new water meters, three new electricity meters, three new phone lines, etc.

“It’s been a very long process to get the doors open.”

Inside, there are four tables with space for 10 covers. Cheryl says the interior is “bright, cosy and welcoming.”

Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria takes bookings so tables can be reserved in advance.

There are currently nine members of staff, a figure that is hoped to grow come summer 2024.

What’s on the menu at Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria?

The space offers a varied menu, including all-day breakfasts, light bites and lunch dishes.

Sandwiches, paninis and bagels are available, as well as loaded nachos, chilli bowls, stovies, burgers and chicken fillets.

Cheryl said: “Our two specialities include a pulled pork sandwich with stuffing and apple sauce from locally reared pigs on Balnault Farm in Crathie, and a sweet potato and miso salad.

“This is perfect for vegans as it consists of mixed leaves, roasted red peppers, quinoa, edamame beans and sweet potato pakora with a sesame and miso dressing. It is delicious!”

On the sweet front, there is a wide selection of treats in the coffee shop’s cake cabinet as well as waffles and, of course, Shorty’s ice cream.

It is open from 8am to 3pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 4pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.