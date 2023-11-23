Step inside new Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria in Aboyne — plus the treats to tuck into

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Step inside new Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria in Aboyne — plus the treats to tuck into

Here's the scoop on the new Aberdeenshire business that serves breakfasts, milkshakes, sundaes and much more.

Cheryl Anderson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cheryl Anderson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria is the latest addition to the Aboyne food and drink scene — and the second premises under the recognisable Shorty’s brand.

Located in Aboyne’s former post office, on Charlestown Road, the venue opened its doors for the first time earlier this month.

There are plenty of tray bakes on offer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Owner Cheryl Anderson launched Shorty’s in January 2017 before opening Shorty’s Ice Cream Parlour in Ballater roughly three months later.

It is one of the most in-demand ice cream parlours in the north-east.

‘It’s been a very long process to get the doors open,’ says owner Cheryl

The Ballater resident was very “hands on with the renovation of the building“.

“It used to be a post office so I had to employ an architect to design a new layout,” Cheryl added.

Exterior view of former post office in Aboyne from Google Maps.
Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria is located in the former Aboyne post office. Image: Google Maps
The outside of the premises now. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The whole inside had to be completely ripped out and renovated.

“The building was a whole entity which has now been split into three. This meant three new water meters, three new electricity meters, three new phone lines, etc.

There are four tables inside. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The shop is located on Charlestown Road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s been a very long process to get the doors open.”

Inside, there are four tables with space for 10 covers. Cheryl says the interior is “bright, cosy and welcoming.”

Dessert fans are in for a treat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria takes bookings so tables can be reserved in advance.

There are currently nine members of staff, a figure that is hoped to grow come summer 2024.

What’s on the menu at Shorty’s Coffee Shop and Gelateria?

The space offers a varied menu, including all-day breakfasts, light bites and lunch dishes.

The cake counter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Mint Aero slice, anyone? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Sandwiches, paninis and bagels are available, as well as loaded nachos, chilli bowls, stovies, burgers and chicken fillets.

Cheryl said: “Our two specialities include a pulled pork sandwich with stuffing and apple sauce from locally reared pigs on Balnault Farm in Crathie, and a sweet potato and miso salad.

Some of the ice cream flavours to expect. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“This is perfect for vegans as it consists of mixed leaves, roasted red peppers, quinoa, edamame beans and sweet potato pakora with a sesame and miso dressing. It is delicious!”

On the sweet front, there is a wide selection of treats in the coffee shop’s cake cabinet as well as waffles and, of course, Shorty’s ice cream.

Cheryl is delighted with how the venue has been transformed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
You can opt for homemade rocky road when you stop by. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It is open from 8am to 3pm Monday to Thursday, 8am to 4pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

Conversation