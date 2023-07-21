Shorty’s Ice Cream Parlour has taste for expansion with new Aboyne coffee shop

Shorty’s ice cream parlour in Ballater is expanding with a second store in Aboyne.

The business has been growing since opening on Deeside in 2017.

Now owner Cheryl Anderson is preparing to take another step forward by opening her first premises with a sit-in cafe.

‘Headhunted for Aboyne store’

The new Shorty’s ice cream parlour in Aboyne will be in the former post office on Charlestown Road, overlooking The Green.

The business is already on a high after winning a bronze award in the National Ice Cream Competition, the equivalent of the Oscars for the industry, for its white chocolate flavour.

It is hoped that at least the new takeaway portion will be open in time for the Aboyne Highland Games on Saturday, August 5 – with the eat-in section following soon after.

Mrs Anderson says the opening was not one she was considering, until she was asked to move in.

She said: “The opportunity just presented itself to us. We were actually headhunted to take the lease on by a local businessman who had bought the building.

“He was quite keen to expand the number of food venues in Aboyne so approached us, instead of it maybe being something that there already was in the village.”

The new Shorty’s coffee shop in Aboyne will have the traditional ice cream counter.

And on the menu to sit-in will be hot food, including burgers, with slightly earlier than usual opening and closing hours initially.

Shorty’s capitalising on changing tourism habits

After six years operating from Ballater, Shorty’s has come through the other side of the Covid pandemic.

The Aboyne cafe and ice cream shop will be the fourth premises the business has, following the Ballater store, production unit and mobile trailer.

Despite tough times during lockdown, Mrs Anderson explained changing tourism habits since the pandemic have benefited the business.

She said: “People are staying at home more with more tourists maybe coming up from England because spending a few days here is maybe cheaper than going to Benidorm or wherever.

“I think people are wanting to explore their own country a bit more.

“The Craigendarroch Hilton in Ballater also still has some affluent Americans visiting for Balmoral..

“It’s obviously open a bit longer now so people are coming for that following all the interest in the Queen.”