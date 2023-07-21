Shorty’s Ice Cream Parlour has taste for expansion with new Aboyne coffee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shorty’s Ice Cream Parlour has taste for expansion with new Aboyne coffee shop

The Deeside business already has a base in Ballater and a mobile trailer for events.

By David Mackay
Shorty's owner Cheryl Anderson holding an ice cream cone in store.
Cheryl Anderson believes the business will thrive next to The Green in Aboyne. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Shorty’s ice cream parlour in Ballater is expanding with a second store in Aboyne.

The business has been growing since opening on Deeside in 2017.

Now owner Cheryl Anderson is preparing to take another step forward by opening her first premises with a sit-in cafe.

‘Headhunted for Aboyne store’

The new Shorty’s ice cream parlour in Aboyne will be in the former post office on Charlestown Road, overlooking The Green.

The business is already on a high after winning a bronze award in the National Ice Cream Competition, the equivalent of the Oscars for the industry, for its white chocolate flavour.

It is hoped that at least the new takeaway portion will be open in time for the Aboyne Highland Games on Saturday, August 5 – with the eat-in section following soon after.

Exterior view of former post office in Aboyne from Google Maps.
Shorty’s will open in the former post office in Aboyne, on the right of the building. Image: Google Maps

Mrs Anderson says the opening was not one she was considering, until she was asked to move in.

She said: “The opportunity just presented itself to us. We were actually headhunted to take the lease on by a local businessman who had bought the building.

“He was quite keen to expand the number of food venues in Aboyne so approached us, instead of it maybe being something that there already was in the village.”

The new Shorty’s coffee shop in Aboyne will have the traditional ice cream counter.

And on the menu to sit-in will be hot food, including burgers, with slightly earlier than usual opening and closing hours initially.

Shorty’s capitalising on changing tourism habits

After six years operating from Ballater, Shorty’s has come through the other side of the Covid pandemic.

The Aboyne cafe and ice cream shop will be the fourth premises the business has, following the Ballater store, production unit and mobile trailer.

Shorty’s has won awards for its flavours. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Despite tough times during lockdown, Mrs Anderson explained changing tourism habits since the pandemic have benefited the business.

She said: “People are staying at home more with more tourists maybe coming up from England because spending a few days here is maybe cheaper than going to Benidorm or wherever.

“I think people are wanting to explore their own country a bit more.

“The Craigendarroch Hilton in Ballater also still has some affluent Americans visiting for Balmoral..

“It’s obviously open a bit longer now so people are coming for that following all the interest in the Queen.”

Shorty’s Ice Cream Parlour in Ballater – where the team are always ‘willing to go the extra milk’ with new venues on the horizon

