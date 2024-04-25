Uber makes official move to launch in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Uber makes official move to launch in Aberdeen

The taxi firm says there is high demand for their services in the Granite City - locals have been given two weeks to send in objections or support the application.

By Graham Fleming
Uber could be coming to Aberdeen. Image: Laura Dale/PA Wire.
Uber could be coming to Aberdeen. Image: Laura Dale/PA Wire.

American lift-sharing firm Uber has applied for a new licence to operate in Aberdeen.

The news has been confirmed by the company themselves, promising to boost the local economy.

The news comes after Aberdeen City Council were revealed to be in talks with a “global taxi operator” earlier this year to address the city’s shortage – especially at peak times.

Now, locals have been invited to share their opinions about the latest development with Aberdeen city licencing team.

Could Uber solve Aberdeen’s taxi issues? Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

Those opposed or with words of support have been asked to send their messages to licensing@aberdeencity.gov.uk.

The feedback period is set to end on May 10.

Uber’s vow to support local Aberdeen economy

Uber themselves confirmed their licence application today.

The ride-sharing app company said that they have already received strong support from local businesses during the consultation period.

They also promised that rollout of the service will boost the night time economy, in particular the hospitality sector, support the high street and help facilitate the delivery of large events in the city.

An Uber Spokesperson said: “If granted, Uber’s application for a licence in Aberdeen will give passengers greater transport options around the city, support the local economy and provide new earning opportunities for drivers.”

The firm also said that hundreds of thousands of Uber users have opened the app in the Granite City.

A high amount of users tried to book trips during commuting hours and to get a safe trip home from the city centre.

Uber in Aberdeen hailed as ‘good idea’ by many

Our Union Street boss Bob Keiller urged Aberdeen residents to share their thoughts about the new taxi operator coming to the city.

Mr Keiller said: “Uber have applied for a license to operate in Aberdeen.

“I know when we asked for improvement suggestions last year that many of you suggested bringing Uber to Aberdeen would be a good move.”

“If you support the idea – drop a note to the licensing committee, similarly, if you have grounds to object.

“The window is open for anyone to submit objections or letters of support to the local council at licensing@aberdeencity.gov.uk – the window closes on Friday 10th May.”

Bob Keiller: "Uber approached Aberdeen." Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bob Keiller shared the news via an update this morning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Why does Aberdeen not have Uber?

Uber was granted a licence to operate in Aberdeen in 2017 after city officials approved  their licence as no objections were raised in time.

But two years later, the company confirmed it wouldn’t be driving its plans forward.

In June of that year, the American company surrendered its booking office licence after they claimed its landlord sold the premises.

The BBC also reported on a “farcical” process to gather opinions about it as the only public notice was displayed at ankle-height at Uber’s registered Aberdeen office in Berry Street.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Guilty scammer Anne Mulloy, also known as Anne Leuser, pretended to be making a documentary about Hillary Clinton Picture shows; Anne Mulloy, also known as Anne Leuser, scammed her friend out of money by pretending to make a documentary about Hillary Clinton. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Anne Mulloy/Leuser) Date; Unknown
Serial Fraserburgh fraudster facing jail after being found guilty of Hillary Clinton documentary scam
Aberdeen City Council's housing convener Miranda Radley addresses Raac concerns. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
'We're in Raac limbo too': Aberdeen housing chief opens up on council shortage of…
Scottish Skipper Expo.
Scottish Skipper Expo: What's in store at the now biennial show?
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Masked man caught with knife at 1am was 'on way to bakery'
Fewer drivers have been visiting the Redcloak car park.
Stonehaven shops prepared to club together to sort 'crater' potholes deterring customers
David Mitchell, from Aberdeen, at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Image: Spindrift
Unpaid work for Aberdeen fan who hurled sectarian abuse at Ibrox steward
Pictured from left are Julia Leitch, Gavin Ord, Kris Manship, Helen McLoughlin and Liam Ord outside the former Marriott Hotel, which has now been rebranded as The Aberdeen Dyce Hotel.
'We are spending £1.5m to bring Dyce hotel back to life - and reopen…
Debate Night came to Aberdeen last night. Image: BBC Scotland.
Aberdonians ask questions as BBC debate show comes to Granite City
Anne Mulloy covered up as she arrived for her fraud trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'I feel like an idiot now': Alleged victim of Hillary Clinton documentary fraud tells…
Aberdeen Student Show Mounthoolin Rouge was an absolute joy.
Review: Mounthoolin Rouge is a laugh-packed love letter to Aberdeen and not to be…

Conversation