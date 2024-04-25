Uber makes official move to launch in Aberdeen

American lift-sharing firm Uber has applied for a new licence to operate in Aberdeen.

The news has been confirmed by the company themselves, promising to boost the local economy.

The news comes after Aberdeen City Council were revealed to be in talks with a “global taxi operator” earlier this year to address the city’s shortage – especially at peak times.

Now, locals have been invited to share their opinions about the latest development with Aberdeen city licencing team.

Those opposed or with words of support have been asked to send their messages to licensing@aberdeencity.gov.uk.

The feedback period is set to end on May 10.

Uber’s vow to support local Aberdeen economy

Uber themselves confirmed their licence application today.

The ride-sharing app company said that they have already received strong support from local businesses during the consultation period.

They also promised that rollout of the service will boost the night time economy, in particular the hospitality sector, support the high street and help facilitate the delivery of large events in the city.

An Uber Spokesperson said: “If granted, Uber’s application for a licence in Aberdeen will give passengers greater transport options around the city, support the local economy and provide new earning opportunities for drivers.”

The firm also said that hundreds of thousands of Uber users have opened the app in the Granite City.

A high amount of users tried to book trips during commuting hours and to get a safe trip home from the city centre.

Uber in Aberdeen hailed as ‘good idea’ by many

Our Union Street boss Bob Keiller urged Aberdeen residents to share their thoughts about the new taxi operator coming to the city.

Mr Keiller said: “Uber have applied for a license to operate in Aberdeen.

“I know when we asked for improvement suggestions last year that many of you suggested bringing Uber to Aberdeen would be a good move.”

“If you support the idea – drop a note to the licensing committee, similarly, if you have grounds to object.

“The window is open for anyone to submit objections or letters of support to the local council at licensing@aberdeencity.gov.uk – the window closes on Friday 10th May.”

Why does Aberdeen not have Uber?

Uber was granted a licence to operate in Aberdeen in 2017 after city officials approved their licence as no objections were raised in time.

But two years later, the company confirmed it wouldn’t be driving its plans forward.

In June of that year, the American company surrendered its booking office licence after they claimed its landlord sold the premises.

The BBC also reported on a “farcical” process to gather opinions about it as the only public notice was displayed at ankle-height at Uber’s registered Aberdeen office in Berry Street.