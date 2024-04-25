Aberdeen Airport bosses holding talks with taxi drivers over proposals ‘to improve the service for passengers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Airport bosses holding talks with taxi drivers over proposals ‘to improve the service for passengers’

Plans include passing on a £7 departure fee to customers.

By Chris Cromar
Taxis lined up at Aberdeen Airport. Image: DC Thomson.
Changes to fees and working conditions are being proposed to Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen International Airport is holding talks with taxi drivers following strikes over proposed changes at the Dyce hub.

One of the proposals includes scrapping the annual £200 per week barrier fee that taxi drivers are charged to pick-up passengers and replacing it with a departure charge of £7.

Changes to work patterns are also being floated which would scrap the need for drivers to work shifts – something the airport says will “provide more flexibility”.

Today, the airport said it is “committed to implementing changes to improve the service for passengers”.

Aberdeen Airport taxi.
Aberdeen Airport runs its own taxi firm. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers went on strike

Earlier this week, some drivers “withdrew from service” in protest at the proposed changes.

However it is understood striking drivers are back on the job, with talks ongoing with airport bosses.

The changes could be controversial for passengers as, if enacted, the £7 departure charge would be passed on to customers if the driver decides to do so.

In January the drop-off fee for airport taxis increased by 150%, with passengers being forced to pay an extra £3 for every journey, increasing from £2 to £5.

At the time, the airport said these changes were brought in to bring the facility’s fleet “in line” with external taxi companies.

Taxis at Aberdeen Airport.
Taxis queue up at Aberdeen Airport. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen International Airport has been running its own taxi service since June 2018.

Prior to this, Comcab was it’s operator.

The airport has faced criticism from passengers about the shortage of cabs and the length of time people have had to queue to get one.

Last year, the airport said they were exploring “a number of initiatives” to recruit more drivers.

‘We continue to work with our drivers’

Regarding the proposed changes, a spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “The recruitment of taxi drivers remains a challenge not just for the airport but city-wide.

“In January, Aberdeen International Airport committed to implementing changes to improve the service for passengers.

“We will continue to work with drivers within our fleet to provide more flexibility.”

A spokeswoman for union Unite – who represents some of the airport’s taxi drivers – added: “Members made Unite aware of the situation, but as talks are ongoing we cannot comment further at this stage.”

