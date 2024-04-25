Aberdeen Airport bosses holding talks with taxi drivers over proposals ‘to improve the service for passengers’

Aberdeen International Airport is holding talks with taxi drivers following strikes over proposed changes at the Dyce hub.

One of the proposals includes scrapping the annual £200 per week barrier fee that taxi drivers are charged to pick-up passengers and replacing it with a departure charge of £7.

Changes to work patterns are also being floated which would scrap the need for drivers to work shifts – something the airport says will “provide more flexibility”.

Today, the airport said it is “committed to implementing changes to improve the service for passengers”.

Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers went on strike

Earlier this week, some drivers “withdrew from service” in protest at the proposed changes.

However it is understood striking drivers are back on the job, with talks ongoing with airport bosses.

The changes could be controversial for passengers as, if enacted, the £7 departure charge would be passed on to customers if the driver decides to do so.

In January the drop-off fee for airport taxis increased by 150%, with passengers being forced to pay an extra £3 for every journey, increasing from £2 to £5.

At the time, the airport said these changes were brought in to bring the facility’s fleet “in line” with external taxi companies.

Aberdeen International Airport has been running its own taxi service since June 2018.

Prior to this, Comcab was it’s operator.

The airport has faced criticism from passengers about the shortage of cabs and the length of time people have had to queue to get one.

Last year, the airport said they were exploring “a number of initiatives” to recruit more drivers.

‘We continue to work with our drivers’

Regarding the proposed changes, a spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “The recruitment of taxi drivers remains a challenge not just for the airport but city-wide.

“In January, Aberdeen International Airport committed to implementing changes to improve the service for passengers.

“We will continue to work with drivers within our fleet to provide more flexibility.”

A spokeswoman for union Unite – who represents some of the airport’s taxi drivers – added: “Members made Unite aware of the situation, but as talks are ongoing we cannot comment further at this stage.”