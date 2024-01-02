Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers face 150% drop-off price increase from tomorrow

The drop-off fee for Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers will increase by 150% from tomorrow.

In a memo sent to drivers for the airport’s official taxi firm, it was confirmed they will need to pay an extra £3 for every journey – increasing from £2 to £5.

It comes ahead of a price hike in the firm’s weekly ‘barrier fee’ which will rise to £200.

Aberdeen Airport Taxi Management bosses stressed the move will bring costs in line with those being paid by external taxi firms at the north east terminal.

They said the changes were part of a model which would offer “flexibility like we’ve never had before” and will allow drivers “to work as much or as little as they like”.

The P&J was told that the increase to the drop-off fee has followed a rigorous consultation process.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “These changes bring the airport fleet in line with external taxi companies.

“We are also working with taxi drivers in our fleet to provide more flexibility for drivers.”

Aberdeen Airport say increase will allow more “flexibility” for drivers

In the internal memo seen by the P&J, drivers were told that passengers will be informed of the increase on the taxi screen at the tunnel.

Bosses said: “These initial changes mark the beginning of a significant shift towards a more flexible model at Aberdeen Airport Taxis. This model ensures increased flexibility for drivers while simultaneously reducing operational costs.

“Once the new model is in place, later in 2024, we will be able to move beyond traditional shift patterns to explore a more efficient, long-term solution.”

More price hikes at Aberdeen Airport

In February it was announced that drop-off charges would increase to £5 due to a rise in operational costs.

External taxi firms faced a £1 rise in accessing the drop-off zone, located at the front of the terminal.

To coincide with the price increase, bosses extended the maximum time from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

The drop-off charge was first introduced at Aberdeen Airport in 2015 at just £1 before quickly doubling to £2 the following year. It later increased again in 2019 to £3 before going up to £4 in 2022.