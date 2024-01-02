Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers face 150% drop-off price increase from tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers face 150% drop-off price increase from tomorrow

Aberdeen Airport Taxi Management has confirmed that the fee for its drivers will increase from £2 to £5.

By Michelle Henderson
From January 3 drop-off fees for drivers of the airport's official taxi firm will increase from £2 to £5. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
The drop-off fee for Aberdeen Airport taxi drivers will increase by 150% from tomorrow.

In a memo sent to drivers for the airport’s official taxi firm, it was confirmed they will need to pay an extra £3 for every journey – increasing from £2 to £5.

It comes ahead of a price hike in the firm’s weekly ‘barrier fee’ which will rise to £200.

Aberdeen Airport Taxi Management bosses stressed the move will bring costs in line with those being paid by external taxi firms at the north east terminal.

They said the changes were part of a model which would offer “flexibility like we’ve never had before” and will allow drivers “to work as much or as little as they like”.

The P&J was told that the increase to the drop-off fee has followed a rigorous consultation process.

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “These changes bring the airport fleet in line with external taxi companies.

“We are also working with taxi drivers in our fleet to provide more flexibility for drivers.”

Aberdeen Airport say increase will allow more “flexibility” for drivers

In the internal memo seen by the P&J, drivers were told that passengers will be informed of the increase on the taxi screen at the tunnel.

Taxi rank at Aberdeen Airport.
Bosses said: “These initial changes mark the beginning of a significant shift towards a more flexible model at Aberdeen Airport Taxis. This model ensures increased flexibility for drivers while simultaneously reducing operational costs.

“Once the new model is in place, later in 2024, we will be able to move beyond traditional shift patterns to explore a more efficient, long-term solution.”

More price hikes at Aberdeen Airport

In February it was announced that drop-off charges would increase to £5 due to a rise in operational costs.

External taxi firms faced a £1 rise in accessing the drop-off zone, located at the front of the terminal.

To coincide with the price increase, bosses extended the maximum time from 10 minutes to 15 minutes.

The drop-off charge was first introduced at Aberdeen Airport in 2015 at just £1 before quickly doubling to £2 the following year. It later increased again in 2019 to £3 before going up to £4 in 2022.

