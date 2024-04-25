Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar shocked after Jags removed from pyramid play-off

Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar said he was “shocked” and “gutted” after they were deemed ineligible to compete in the pyramid play-offs.

The first leg of the Breedon Highland League champions’ tie against Lowland League winners East Kilbride was due to take place at K Park on Saturday.

But the Jags have been denied the chance to compete in the play-off after failing to obtain a bronze club licence from Scottish FA.

New SPFL membership criteria, which was passed last summer, requires clubs competing in the play-offs to meet the SPFL’s membership criteria.

With Buckie not meeting the required standards East Kilbride receive a bye and will take on League Two’s bottom side in the play-off final.

The news came as a major surprise to Thistle, who have been striving to meet the criteria to compete in the play-off.

Victoria Park president Farquhar told the Press and Journal: “It’s a shock that it’s happened like this with an email being sent out at 5pm.

“That was the first we heard that this would be the outcome. I’ve had nothing before 5pm today (Thursday) to indicate the play-off wouldn’t go ahead.

“Nobody had indicated this would be the outcome, it’s been business as usual all this week and then this has come out of the blue.

“The management team, players and everyone connected with Buckie Thistle are all gutted.”

Jags were trying to meet conditions

Farquhar revealed he had a meeting with the SFA this week regarding outstanding issues to achieve the bronze licence.

Buckie received three derogations from the governing body, while a fourth matter was deferred.

However, the Jags didn’t apply for a period of grace from the SPFL by the deadline of March 31, which appears to have been critical in the play-off being cancelled.

Farquhar added: “We have been addressing the issues regarding the bronze licence.

“I had a meeting with the SFA on Wednesday about our progress and they accepted three derogations.

“One was about the floodlights which aren’t up to bronze standard, but we’ve got new floodlights being installed imminently.

“There was another regarding disability and inclusion and the third derogation was for not having a safety officer.

“You need someone to do a 90 hour online course and Stephen Shand, our general manager is going to do it, and has been in touch with the company.

“We haven’t submitted a medical return and that issue was deferred until the next licensing meeting on May 15.

“The reason a medical return hasn’t been submitted is because we haven’t got a club doctor, or doctors, in place yet, but we have also been working on that.

“We have been doing our best to meet the criteria, but the rules are the rules and we’ll just have to take it on the chin as gutting as it is.”

Highland League disappointed

None of the clubs currently competing in the Highland League have a bronze licence, although some are working towards obtaining one.

In a statement, Highland League secretary John Campbell said: “The Highland League is extremely disappointed by the events of today and that the pyramid play-offs have been cancelled.

“All clubs were notified by the SPFL of the criteria for season 2024-25 on October 31 2023.

“The league has had a working group running exploring all aspects of the bronze award.

“As far as we were aware all clubs with a chance of promotion to the SPFL play-offs were following due process.

“The Highland League had a responsibility to put forward a champion club and have done so in the time given.

“Club licensing awards are a matter for each individual club.

“We were notified late today (Thursday) that Buckie Thistle did not meet the criteria for progression into the SPFL, which is a prerequisite for participation in the play-offs.

“The Scottish FA had no choice other than to cancel the play-offs between Buckie Thistle and East Kilbride.

“We would like to pass on our best wishes to East Kilbride on their up and coming play-off against club 42.”

‘Submission didn’t meet requirements’

A Scottish FA spokesperson said: “The licensing committee considered a range of eligibility criteria in respect of Buckie Thistle’s application.

“Unfortunately, the submission did not meet the requirements for the award of a bronze licence.

“All SHFL and SLFL clubs were written to in December last year to advise that the audit process would be accelerated for those clubs with a chance of promotion, in light of the SPFL’s updated membership criteria requirements.

“The Scottish FA’s club licensing department has been in regular dialogue with Buckie Thistle since then to notify the club of, and provide ample time to address, issues highlighted in their club licensing report.

“Unfortunately, these issues were not addressed by the club prior to yesterday’s licensing committee decision.”

An SPFL spokesperson said: “Every club was made aware in summer last year of the need to have a Scottish FA Bronze Licence to participate in the SPFL.

“Regrettably, Buckie Thistle failed to respond to any of the three subsequent follow-up letters sent in October, February and March.

“They are not compliant with SPFL rules and failed to apply for a period of grace by the 31 March 2024 deadline. The SPFL board has huge sympathy for Buckie and their fans, but has no option but to enforce our rules.”